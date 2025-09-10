Despite Activist Judges and Media Hoaxes, Alligator Alcatraz Still Housing Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

Murderers, pedophiles, weapon traffickers, and drug dealers detained in Alligator Alcatraz

WASHINGTON – Despite repeated hoaxes circulating in the media about alleged inhumane conditions and activist judges trying to close the facility, DHS continues to use the facility to house the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released names and criminal histories of some of the worst of the worst detained at Alligator Alcatraz.

“Despite repeated hoaxes peddled by the media and activist judges, Alligator Alcatraz is still open and housing some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, weapon traffickers, and drug dealers until they are swiftly removed from our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Innovative state partnerships like Alligator Alcatraz, Louisiana Lock-up, Speedway Slammer, and Cornhusker Clink are expanding detention capability to lock up criminal illegal aliens and turbo charging our efforts to get criminal illegal aliens out of our country. Fire up the deportation planes.”

Below are recent worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens detained at Alligator Alcatraz:

Abelardo Ocampo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted homicide/second-degree murder and possession of a weapon with intent to harm.

Eraldo Ariel Perez Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with convictions for sexual battery (victim physically helpless to resist - victim 12 or older).

Efrain Mez-Choc, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with convictions for engaging in sex with a child and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12-16 years old.

Alexis Moreda Gallardo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, with convictions of larceny, fraud impersonation, aggravated assault, and indecent exposure.

Gustavo Cruz Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for prostitution and sex offenses.

Gersain Lerma Lasprilla, a criminal illegal from Colombia, with convictions in his home country for manufacture and trafficking of firearms and ammunition.

Thallys Roberto Cassimiro DeSouza, a criminal illegal from Brazil, with a criminal history including convictions for robbery.

David Mota Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, with a conviction for drug trafficking.

Simeon De La Cruz Paredes, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, with a conviction of smuggling aliens.

Diego Puentes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with convictions for murder second degree.

