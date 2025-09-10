SID MILLER PRAISES ABBOTT FOR THC EXECUTIVE ORDER

Governor Greg Abbott deserves praise for protecting minors from THC products while respecting the rights of responsible, law-abiding adults. Protecting our kids and defending our freedoms do not need to be at odds. I've always supported cracking down on intoxicating THC products sold over the counter without age limits, and I'm pleased to see the Governor’s Executive Order offer common-sense solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.