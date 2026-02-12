Opinion: Leading Texas on Water and Power - Delivering Results 

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

Texas is a land of bold dreams with hard-lived realities, and few things test our grit like securing water and power for our growing state. As your Agriculture Commissioner, there’s been no more important task than to fight for plentiful resources. That’s where my Great Texas Water Plan and the Texas P.O.W.E.R. Plan have yielded results for the next generation of Texans.

Water is the lifeblood of our $200 billion food and fiber economy, but Texas is running dry, as droughts and population growth strain supplies. In response, my plan called for a "moon shot" approach: capturing rainfall, reclaiming wastewater, desalinating brackish groundwater, and building massive water storage. We’ve made historic strides, including the Texas legislature and the people of Texas approving $20 billion in water infrastructure improvements last year.

Still, more needs to be done. We need to roll up our sleeves and drive more investment and innovation. Brackish groundwater and desalination are key. Texas has billions of acre-feet of it, and I've pushed municipalities across the state to explore desalination technologies to convert saline reserves into fresh water for crop irrigation. There is also the emerging field of deep-earth water. If we can identify deeper water reservoirs using advanced deep-underground technology, it could provide additional water relief for Texas farmers and municipalities.

In the Rio Grande Valley, where citrus groves were dying due to Mexico's shortfalls under the 1944 Water Treaty, I worked with President Trump and USDA Secretary Rollins to advocate for the enforcement of delivery requirements. The TDA implemented a $280 million grant, passed by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, to rescue valley agricultural producers in crisis. But it was only a bandage on a larger wound. We needed Mexico to honor its water treaty and make its full deliveries.

Thanks to President Trump and his administration, and after years of our support, we have finally secured an agreement under which Mexico will fully honor existing obligations and repay past deficits. That water is flowing now, saving South Texas citrus, the Lone Star orange and grapefruit powerhouse, from collapse. That’s a direct result of years of fighting to not only be heard but support leadership in Washington that will finally act.

On power, my Texas P.O.W.E.R. Plan – Proper Oversight, Winterization, and Electricity Reform – emerged after the 2021 storm exposed grid weaknesses. I recommend common-sense fixes: winterizing infrastructure, diversifying sources, and protecting against EMPs. Many became law, including mandates for natural gas reliability and incentives for biofuel production from agricultural waste. During January’s winter storm, we fared much better thanks in large part to the improved strength of our power grid.

With data centers proliferating statewide and consuming power, land, and water, I proposed Agriculture Freedom Zones to guide development and incentivize the construction of these data centers on land most suited for them and away from our prime agricultural lands. We also need to install real statewide guardrails on water and energy use in these centers to ensure rural Texas isn't left out to dry and in the dark.

I am also calling on technology companies and investors to research and implement alternative power solutions that operate independently of the Texas power grid. We have a solution: modular nuclear reactors should be placed at all of these to not only power their operations but also provide some power back. We installed these in submarines, and they’ve now been proven to be a safe, reliable power source.

Leadership isn't just talk; it drives results. My chief responsibility, as Texas Agriculture Commissioner, is to be the leading voice and strongest advocate for our producers in the state. It’s a fact that our support has led to historic legislation, necessary federal funding, and international agreements to deliver water and power where needed.

As Jeremiah 29:11 promises, “God has plans to prosper us, and with faith and action, we'll inherit this land abundantly.” I take that to heart and have faith that the Texas Department of Agriculture, under my watch, will continue to fight for its very survival. I believe that is what is at stake: we have the choice between abundance and disaster. We can choose abundance, but only if we choose action to preserve our precious God-given resources, water, land, and power more responsibly.