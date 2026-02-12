Commissioner Miller Launches Texas Agriculture Disaster Task Force to Bolster Defenses Against Disasters and Biosecurity Threats

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today unveiled the Texas Agriculture Disaster Task Force, a new advisory group dedicated to sharpening the state's rapid, unified response to agricultural crises and biosecurity risks.

"Texas producers battle the elements head-on in our vast state, and TDA has a proven track record of swift, effective action with partners to safeguard our ag industry," said Commissioner Miller. "This Task Force elevates our game—delivering faster coordination, sharper strategies, and tailored support for agriculture."

As the nation's leader in natural disasters due to its scale and terrain, Texas puts farmers, ranchers, and rural areas on the frontline of escalating threats. TDA has partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and others to provide seamless aid and clear updates. But with rising stakes from disasters and biosecurity, Miller demands more.

Beyond drought, extreme heat, wildfires, floods, freezes, hurricanes, and storms, Texas ag faces invasive foes like New World screwworm, cotton jassid, rice delphacid, and pasture mealybug—endangering crops, livestock, rangeland, and food supplies. National perils, including unsolicited seeds and smuggled biohazards, add urgency.

The Task Force will offer expert, forward-thinking advice on prepping for, tackling, and rebounding from these threats. Drawing from producers, researchers, industry leaders, emergency pros, and rural voices, it will issue data-backed recommendations to:

· Fortify mitigation and response systems

· Boost inter-agency and industry collaboration

· Cut economic hits and secure food chains

· Build lasting resilience for Texas ag dominance

This initiative empowers TDA with a targeted, data-fueled, producer-first strategy to speed aid to those hit hardest.

TDA will collaborate with the Task Force to turn insights into high-impact plans, enhancing readiness, slashing response times, and keeping Texas agriculture tough, safe, and thriving against mounting challenges.

Task Force membership details will be announced soon.