Statement from STARRS on the Passing of Charlie Kirk

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the occasion of TPUSA (Turning Point USA) Charlie Kirk's death and on behalf of the STARRS organization, Lt Gen Rod Bishop (USAF, Retired), Chairman of the Board, released this statement:"We at STARRS so enjoyed working with Charlie Kirk! He was a wonderful father, patriot, and unmatched voice in opening the eyes of our youth (and their elders) to the vision and genius of our Founding Fathers! We are indebted to his dedicated efforts as a member of the USAFA Board of Visitors. Charlie shed a searing light on social justice distractions and helped return our alma mater to its mission of preparing Air and Space warriors to hit the ground running on graduation day. Our love, respect, and prayers go out to his grieving wife and two children. We thank the Lord, He blessed us with this giant, indomitable force for truth and knowledge. Charlie’s time with us was much too brief. But we know his words, his vision, and his impact will endure."ROD BISHOPLt Gen USAF (Ret)Chairman of the BoardStand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, IncABOUT STARRSSTARRS’ mission is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars.Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military.For more information, go to https://starrs.us

