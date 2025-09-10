Colorado Green Business Network announces annual recognition event to honor 198 green businesses

The network helps businesses increase energy efficiency, save money, and create a greener Colorado

Denver (September 10, 2025): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Colorado Green Business Network is welcoming 47 new businesses into its statewide network of sustainability leaders.

From small local businesses to large institutions, the network represents businesses and organizations across Colorado that are voluntarily implementing innovative projects to track resource usage, identify opportunities for improvement, shift business practices, and upgrade their equipment to more efficient models. These actions save Colorado businesses money while reducing their environmental impact.

The network will recognize newly recognized and returning businesses at the Annual Green Business Recognition Event on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Denver Zoo. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from other green businesses and connect with sustainability partners. The event is free and open to anyone seeking to learn more about green business practices. For more information and to register, visit the event webpage.

“As we reach the end of our 25th year of supporting Colorado businesses through this program, we continue to be inspired by the dedication of our certified green businesses who are making important strides to support Colorado’s sustainability goals,” said Rayna Oliker, Manager of the Colorado Green Business Network. “These businesses are implementing new innovations every year to advance their operational sustainability and work closely with us to achieve annual reductions in their use of water, energy, waste, and fuel. We are proud of their work and are eager to honor them at our upcoming recognition event.”

The Colorado Green Business Network is a voluntary program that helps organizations of any size at any stage of their sustainability journey increase efficiency, save money, and support a healthier Colorado. Participating businesses receive free technical assistance, mentorship, and connections to funding resources to help them conserve energy and water, reduce waste, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The network recognizes certified organizations at the Bronze, Silver, or Gold levels based on their sustainability achievements. Businesses include industry, offices, educational institutions, municipalities, and community-based organizations from all corners of the state. A map of recognized businesses can be found on CDPHE’s website.

To learn more or join the network, visit the Colorado Green Business Network webpage.

###