Donte West Management Signs Representation Deals with Clients Xavier Worthy & Christian Braun

National criminal justice advocate West is utilizing his platform to bring positive societal change

My greatest joy is helping individuals reach their business goals and find true happiness in their communities.” — Donte West

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donte West, a national, criminal justice advocate and businessman, is excited to announce his partnership with NBA star Christian Braun and NFL Star Xavier Worthy who holds the NFL fastest man title. Donte West Management is the latest business venture for the entrepreneur, who is a frequent public speaker and spokesperson for various brands, as well as the founder of Donte West powered by Illicit.“During my numerous interactions with these athletes, it became clear that I could assist them in reaching their various goals,” said West. “My greatest joy is helping individuals reach their business goals and find true happiness in their communities.”Both Worthy and Braun are former first-round picks and are recognized as players on the rise in their respective sports. Donte West Management is proud to announce a multi-year partnership agreement between Cheba Hut restaurant chain and Braun.Worthy has entered his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs after breaking numerous records as a rookie. The season began when he scored a touchdown on his first touch in an NFL game and ended it in Super Bowl LIX with 8 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He played collegiately at the University of Texas where he earned All-Big 12 All American Honors all three years.Braun is entering his fourth season with the Denver Nuggets. He became the fifth player in NBA history to win an NCAA and NBA championship in back-to-back seasons. Braun won Mr. Kansas Basketball in 2019 in high school and then played collegiately for the Kansas Jayhawks. During his rookie season, Braun became a key role player in the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA Finals Championship.For more information about Donte West Management, please contact Skylar Peterson (774) 571-1357. For scheduling an interview, please contact Rob Kremer (404) 218-3077.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.