MDC and Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center celebrate Pollinator Palooza event Sept. 27

ST. CHARLES, Mo.— As insect pollinators like monarch butterflies flit from plant to plant in search of food, they spread pollen crucial to the reproduction of their host plants. More than 75 percent of the Earth's flowering plants depend on pollinators. One out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of pollinating insects. That’s worth celebrating.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will join the Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center, Missouri Pollinator Network, St. Charles County Parks, and a host of other partners at the Pollinator Palooza Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. This fun and free community festival takes place at the Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center in St. Charles and has something special for all ages.

Pollinator Palooza will celebrate all pollinating creatures that help our plants thrive. The event will feature offer interactive ways to learn about pollinator declines and what people can do to help.

The event will feature many hands-on activities such as kids’ crafts, games, exhibits, native garden demonstrations, food trucks, and more. Missouri-made vendors with native plants, bird feeders and nesting boxes, local crafts, and produce will also be on hand. Visitors can purchase native plants and get helpful advice on how to grow pollinator-sustaining plants at home. Guests can also enjoy viewing and hiking the site’s 150-acre restored Howell Prairie. There will be learning activities both indoors and outdoors.

The Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center is located at 7295 Highway 94, approximately two miles south of I-64/40. Parking will be available on-site. For more information, call 636-300-2600.

Pollinator Palooza 2025 sponsors include Planthaven Farms, Ameren, Great Rivers Greenway, St. Charles Wild Ones, Missouri Community Forestry Council, and Missouri Wildflower Nursery. Pollinator Palooza also thanks the Missouri Master Naturalists tri-chapters, Missouri Master Gardeners, MU Extension Office, and other affiliate organizations that advocate for the protection and conservation of all pollinators.

To learn more about native plants beneficial to insect pollinators, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sL.