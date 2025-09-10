Michelle Bishop Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Authentic Empowerment

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Bishop, master-certified life coach and bestselling author, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, vulnerability, and self-love shape transformative leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Bishop explores the power of choosing oneself first, and breaks down how authenticity, boundaries, and embracing discomfort can drive lasting personal growth.“True success comes from living in alignment with your authentic self,” said Bishop.Michelle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/michelle-bishop63418853

