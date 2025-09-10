Morgana Colombo Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Women Through Dermatology

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgana Colombo, founder of Vidaderma and Medical Director of Integrated Dermatology of Reston, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion, resilience, and innovation have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Colombo explores the importance of embracing challenges as opportunities for growth, and breaks down how mentorship and a strong work ethic can drive lasting change.“Helping others and finding fulfillment in their success fuels my motivation,” said Colombo.Morgana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/morgana-colombo

