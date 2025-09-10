Joni Wilkinson Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Healing

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joni Wilkinson, founder of One’s Purpose, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith and resilience have shaped her mission to combat human trafficking.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Wilkinson explores the power of turning pain into purpose, and breaks down how prevention, outreach, and restoration can drive lasting change.“Prevention is more powerful than rescue in the fight against trafficking,” said Wilkinson.Joni’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/joni-wilkinson

