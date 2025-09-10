Mary Lou Dobbs Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Embracing Aging as Power

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Lou Dobbs, author of Badass Old White Woman, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose and resilience can redefine aging.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Dobbs explores the mindset shift from being underestimated to becoming unstoppable, and breaks down how sharing skills and wisdom can create ripples of positive change in communities.“Aging is a Frickin’ Privilege!” said Dobbs.Mary Lou’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/mary-lou-dobbs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.