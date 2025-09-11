Sweet Changes Ahead: Preparing for CACFP’s New Sugar Rules

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning October 1, 2025, the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) will implement new regulations requiring limits on added sugars in breakfast cereals and yogurts served in child and adult care settings. These updates are part of the Final Rule: Child Nutrition Programs—Meal Patterns Consistent with the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), which emphasizes limiting added sugars as a key component of healthy eating.The transition from total sugar limits to added sugar limits represents a significant update to the CACFP meal pattern requirements. To comply with the new added sugar standards, CACFP Sponsors and operators will need to identify products that meet the required limits and thoughtfully incorporate them into existing menus, ensuring continued delivery of nutritious meals. The National CACFP Association will host an informational webinar, Sweet Changes Ahead: Preparing for CACFP’s Sugar Rules, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm Eastern, to help providers understand and prepare for these changes.During the session, participants will learn how to use the Nutrition Facts Label to identify added sugars in breakfast cereals and yogurts, evaluate whether common products meet the new limits and prepare menus that align with the updated regulations. The webinar will be led by Melinda Nguyen, MS, RDN, LD, Nutrition Education Specialist at the National CACFP Association.To ensure accessibility, live captions will be available in Spanish and 34 additional languages. Attendees will also receive a certificate for 0.5 continuing education units (CEUs). The event will be offered at no cost and hosted online via Zoom.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

