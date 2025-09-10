Jesse Thomas, Former BCBS Medicaid CEO joins Mission Mobile Medical Executive in Residence Program

Logo Jesse Thomas, EIR Member for Mission Mobile Medical Group

As healthcare access faces increasing risks, established population health operator joins global effort to develop cost-efficient, scalable healthcare systems

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group today announced the appointment of Jesse Thomas to its inaugural Executive in Residence (EIR) Program, a national initiative embedding values-aligned healthcare leaders with significant operational depth into the heart of Mission Mobile Medical’s strategy.Thomas is one of the most experienced healthcare executives in the country, having recently served as CEO of Healthy Blue North Carolina, part of Blue Cross Blue Shield, managing a multi-billion-dollar operation impacting more than 700,000 lives. During his 30-year career, Mr. Thomas has held senior leadership roles with United Healthcare, Molina Healthcare, Humana, Prudential, and Wellcare, leading transformative initiatives across Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial markets.“Jesse knows how to stabilize systems of care when they’re under stress, underfunded, or need to deliver results quickly. His leadership voice is crucial when we’re facing rapidly changing policy which has real-world impact for vulnerable populations in our country,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “Jesse quickly recognizes and reacts to the reality of situations; and he’s action-oriented, which we love.”Mission Mobile’s Executive in Residence Program aims to boost the organization’s national growth and strengthen its partnerships with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) by recruiting leaders experienced in developing and implementing complex health systems at scale. Thomas is the latest member of a select group that includes community health system executives with deep roots and expertise in care for Americans who struggle to access high-quality cost-effective healthcare.Mission Mobile Medical Group supports a network of over 250 care programs across 42 states and in Canada. It features an AI-driven delivery model that identifies high-need or high-cost areas for medical, behavioral, and dental care, directly serving these populations through a network of satellite care clinics, delivered in concert with trusted community partners. This community development approach aims to collaborate with existing health system networks rather than compete against them, extending their reach into their communities, while helping MCOs frustrated with Quality scores to meet their statewide performance targets like HEDIS, CAHPS, and risk adjustment accuracy.“Strategy is never enough. Good ideas a dime a dozen, and there’s nothing more common that wasted potential. The ability to execute is everything. If health plans and provider networks aren’t getting the outcomes they want with their current approach to engaging their entire catchment area, this team has the people, the vision, the model, and the momentum to step up beside them and stand shoulder to shoulder in the gap. They are ready, willing, and able, and that’s why I’m here. We’re not watching the safety net unravel; we’re rebuilding what comes next, and I’m proud to be a part of this mission,” said Thomas.Thomas’s appointment coincides with Mission Mobile's record growth in demand from MCOs and state agencies seeking rapid, compliant, and cost-effective solutions for rural, marginalized, and high-risk populations. With federal funding cuts on the horizon, the ability to quickly establish turnkey healthcare infrastructure anywhere in the country or territories in weeks rather than years is no longer optional. As part of the EIR cohort, Thomas will help guide Mission Mobile Medical’s growth strategy, advise on program design, and contribute to operational frameworks that support scalability and quality.“No one is coming to help the country fix care delivery; it’s up to those in the fight, and we’re trying to give health systems and policymakers the tools to craft exactly what a community needs,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “Jesse understands what’s at stake for our country, and he knows what it takes to build systems that hold under pressure.”The Executive in Residence Program was launched in 2025 to deliver practical results by integrating seasoned operators directly into the company's core to accelerate delivery and impact. The cohort combines decades of leadership experience across Medicaid and Medicare health plans, FQHC systems, rural health innovation, and value-based care, and will play a vital role in shaping the future of a data-driven, decentralized, and outcomes-focused delivery network.“AI, technology, more buildings – these investments return nothing if patients who need it most don’t have access to it, or from a lack of trust, simply choose not to engage with the current care system. Mission Mobile Medical has figured out community engagement. They’re not just serving patients; they’re laying the groundwork for the healthcare system we have today, one that reaches everyone. And that’s the work I want to be doing right now,” said Thomas.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group, a public benefit corporation, supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (250+ operational sites in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with MCOs and health systems that are frustrated with efforts to implement scalable care delivery programs in rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network adequacy, equipping and empowering local providers to assist MCOs in enhancing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key Quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, improved Controlled Blood Pressure and Controlled Diabetes, prenatal and postnatal Care, and Behavioral Health screenings and treatments. www.missionmobilemed.com

