Shaping a Sustainable Future — Call for Applications for the 2025 Young Scientist SDGs Award

10 September 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – As the world faces pressing challenges to sustainable development, young scientists are at the forefront of innovation and change. To recognize and encourage outstanding contributions, the World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS), the Wenzhou Growth Foundation for Young Scientists, and the UNITAR Affiliated Center – Global SDGs and Leadership Development Center, with the support of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), have jointly launched the 2025 Young Scientist Sustainable Development Goals Award (2025 Young Scientist SDGs Award).

Distribution channels: International Organizations


