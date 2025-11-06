UNITAR, SHAC, and the City and University of Malaga Formalise Strategic Agreement to Strengthen International Arbitration and Cooperation

Mr Alex Mejia, UNITAR Director for the Division for People and Social Development, reflected on the broader vision of cooperation and the role of Malaga as a hub for dialogue:

The world is entering a new era of leadership, with China at its core. Its growing domestic market, commitment to multilateralism, and expanding role in global governance signal a historic transformation. The question is no longer whether this change will happen, but how we will choose to be part of it. The SHAC Hub stands as a living example of international dialogue and cooperation shaping that future.

Ambassador Luis Gallegos, former President of the Advisory Board of UNITAR, emphasised the importance of dialogue and consensus in times of uncertainty:

Trade is navigating a time of great uncertainty. Now is the moment to sit down and carefully analyse conflict resolution; we need to build consensus despite our differences. Sometimes, we think of the pandemic as an international crisis that opened a new chapter: populations no longer fully trust the governance we have, and this presents an opportunity to start conversations and foster dialogue within our societies.

Mr Mingchao Fan, Executive Vice President of the Shanghai Arbitration Commission (SHAC), underscored the real-world consequences of trade policies and sanctions:

You cannot destroy your enemies without destroying yourself. Sanctions also harm people and trade, as when the price of food and medicine rises, lives are affected and sometimes lost. Do you know how many people died due to sanctions on Iraq? We need to rethink these issues and be aware that lives are also impacted by sanctions and trade.

Ms Maria Chiara Malaguti, Full Professor of International Law at Università Cattolica and past President of UNIDROIT, highlighted the role of arbitration and shared rules in fostering peace and justice:

Arbitration has been a cornerstone of commerce, providing a fair framework to resolve conflicts and find the best solutions. Addressing global human rights challenges requires common rules and standards that consider all stakeholders, a foundation essential for peace.

The forum reinforced the principles of peaceful conflict resolution, multilateral cooperation, and the importance of education, innovation, and capacity-building to prepare future generations for complex global challenges. Initiatives like the SHAC European Hub and the CIFAL Global Network exemplify how international collaboration can be translated into tangible impact, supporting both the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.