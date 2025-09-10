Aquacycl Teams with EPC Firms to Deliver Best in Class Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquacycl, a global leader in energy-neutral wastewater treatment, continues its work with engineering groups to provide clients with cost saving measures, risk mitigation, and overall business resiliency across a multitude of manufacturing sectors, including food and beverage, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, and chemical manufacturing. Throughout these industries, Aquacycl is known for delivering decentralized industrial treatment solutions as-a-service.

“Aquacycl is excited to work with more engineering and EPC firms in the earliest stages of planning and construction to equip them with reliable and cost-effective treatment solutions in space-constrained and variable production environments,” said Orianna Bretschger, CEO and founder of Aquacycl. “We work collaboratively to deliver significant operational savings, and simplified wastewater onsite management through Aquacycl’s flexible equipment and operations contracts.”

The company has a proven track-record for delivering client ROI’s with 12 to 24 months and is excited to build partnerships with engineering and EPC firms looking to enhance their competitive offerings in of industrial wastewater management, onsite reuse, environmental services and sustainable infrastructure.

Most notably, Aquacycl’s BETT® and SulfideFix systems are employed by multinational enterprises and can be further utilized by engineering and EPC groups seeking options to achieve up to a 90-99% removal of industrial pollutants with minimal energy consumption and negligible sludge production. Aquacycl’s modular treatment technologies can be deployed in remote or space-constrained facilities and scaled over time based on need. As the company continues to grow, it is expanding into other high-impact sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, and biofuels production for both odor control and industrial effluent treatment.

Through a fully curated treatment and operations model, Aquacycl handles all system operations and maintenance, allowing clients to achieve treatment goals without diverting internal resources and while still achieving returns on investment of less than 12 months in some cases. The operations model includes performance guarantees to client requirements such that water is clean enough for safe discharge to the local collection systems or can be directed to advanced treatment processes to support water reuse, helping customers advance their water conservation and water stewardship goals.

Aquacycl will also be exhibiting at WEFTEC in Chicago September 27 – October 1 in booth #6221.

For more information about Aquacycl and its mission to redefine industrial wastewater management, visit www.aquacycl.com/

