Aquacycl Reaffirms Commitment to Wastewater Treatment with Recent Client Renewals and New Contracts

Aquacycl Netherlands BV

Company Provides Impactful Environmental Wastewater Treatment Solutions

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquacycl, a global leader in energy-neutral wastewater treatment, announced today it has secured two significant contracts in the large-scale bottling sector, highlighting its continued market traction, strong client retention, growing partnerships, and the increasing demand for decentralized industrial treatment solutions.

“Aquacycl is known for providing reliable industrial treatment solutions in variable production environments with guaranteed compliance,” said Orianna Bretschger, CEO and founder of Aquacycl. “Our solutions deliver significant operational savings, and simplified wastewater management though Aquacycl’s flexible equipment and operations contracts.”

Aquacycl has renewed its agreement with a global soft drink beverage company, extending its more than three-year partnership at one of its U.S. manufacturing sites. The deal enables the manufacturer to continue utilizing Aquacycl’ s BETT® system, the cost-effective, low-energy alternative to traditional industrial treatment methods. This accord highlights the client’s confidence in the treatment systems’ consistent performance and operational reliability.

Additionally, Aquacycl has secured a new contract with a leading national bottling company. This new agreement expands upon an existing portfolio of equipment and services already under contract with this same bottling company, and includes design, construction, installation and commissioning of BETT and SulfideFix systems, along with a three year operating and maintenance agreement. The company will deploy a 40-foot BETT system and multiple SulfideFix units to help mitigate costs and business risk associated with industrial discharge and effluent treatment. “The latest BETT and SulfideFix agreement reinforces the company’s trust in Aquacycl’s ability to deliver integrated, multi-technology solutions and operations across multiple sites,” adds Aquacycl’ s Bretschger.

Aquacycl’s BETT® and SulfideFix systems are in use by several multinational brands demonstrating 90%-99% removal of industrial pollutants with minimal energy consumption and negligible sludge production. The modular treatment technologies can be deployed in remote or space-constrained facilities and scaled over time based on need. As the company continues to grow, it is expanding into other high-impact sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, and biofuels production for both odor control and industrial effluent treatment.

Through a fully managed and curated treatment model, Aquacycl handles all system operations and maintenance, allowing clients to remain compliant without diverting internal resources. Once treated, the water is clean enough for safe discharge to the local collection systems or can be directed to secondary treatment processes that support water reuse applications, helping customers advance their reuse and water stewardship goals.

For more information about Aquacycl and its mission to redefine wastewater management, visit https://aquacycl.com/

About Aquacycl

Aquacycl is a leader in sustainable wastewater treatment solutions, offering cutting-edge technology and extraordinary service to industries and municipalities worldwide. Its proprietary biologically-based solutions provide cost-effective, energy-efficient alternatives to traditional wastewater treatment and odor control methods, empowering clients to achieve their business goals while reducing operational costs and meeting compliance standards. With offices in Escondido, CA USA, and Leeuwarden, Netherlands Aquacycl Inc. and Aquacycl Netherlands BV are committed to innovation, impact, and redefining what’s possible in both industrial growth and environmental stewardship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.