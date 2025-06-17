Aquacycl Netherlands BV Delivers Scalable OnSite Wastewater Treatment to Meet EU Regulations Without Tariff Disruption

Aquacycl Netherlands BV

Company Provides Impactful Environmental European Wastewater Treatment Solutions

LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial processes are responsible for 30%-50% of water withdrawals, consumption and discharge around the world. These industrial processes generate wastewater that is very complex and challenging for conventional treatment systems to efficiently remove pollutants. With ever-evolving EU wastewater discharge regulations, the need for a reliable solution to treat industrial wastewater directly where it is generated has never been more urgent.

Large-scale European food and beverage and chemical manufacturing companies are under growing pressure to reduce energy use, costs, and pollution emissions to air, land and water bodies. To assist with this critical need, Aquacycl Netherlands BV offers reliable, cost-effective technology that treats industrial wastewater where it is generated, reducing the dependence on hauling and incineration, land application, or overburdened urban wastewater infrastructure. Treating industrial waste at the source also mitigates business risks, compliance risks and can significantly reduce wastewater management costs for the industrial end-user.

With a growing European presence, Aquacycl Netherlands BV is strategically positioned to provide to Europe’s manufacturers amid growing concerns around evolving U.S. and EU trade tariffs. Their wastewater treatment solutions enable hands-off and 24/7 monitoring service, backed by localized support.

“European companies are under significant regulatory and operational pressure to reduce the environmental impact of their wastewater, while also minimizing costs,” said Orianna Bretschger, CEO and founder of Aquacycl. “Our technology allows them to meet compliance targets while improving water circularity, lowering costs, and staying ahead of regulatory risk with minimal on-site infrastructure.”

The company’s BETT® and SulfideFix systems are already in use by several multinational brands demonstrating 90%-99% removal of industrial pollution in air and water with minimal energy consumption and negligible sludge production. The modular treatment technologies can be deployed in remote or space-constrained facilities and scaled over time based on need. As the company continues to grow, it is expanding into other high-impact sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, and biofuels production for both odor control and industrial wastewater treatment.

Through a fully managed treatment model Aquacycl handles all system operations and maintenance, allowing clients to remain compliant without diverting internal resources. Once treated, the wastewater is clean enough for safe discharge to the local collection systems or can be directed to secondary treatment processes that support water reuse applications, helping customers advance their sustainability and water management goals.

For more information about Aquacycl and its mission to redefine wastewater management, visit https://aquacycl.com/

About Aquacycl

Aquacycl is a leader in sustainable wastewater treatment solutions, offering cutting-edge technology and extraordinary service to industries and municipalities worldwide. Its proprietary biologically-based solutions provide cost-effective, energy-efficient alternatives to traditional wastewater treatment and odor control methods, empowering clients to achieve their sustainability goals while reducing operational costs and meeting compliance standards. With offices in Escondido, CA USA, and Leeuwarden, Netherlands Aquacycl Inc. and Aquacycl Netherlands BV are committed to innovation, impact, and redefining what’s possible in environmental stewardship.

