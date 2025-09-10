Owners In Honor™ Launches National Ambassador Program to Expand Veteran Entrepreneurship and Community Impact

Patrick Flood, CEO and Founder of Owners In Honor™ Genine Fallon, Principal Ambassador, Owners In Honor™

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the United States, two powerful entrepreneurial realities are converging. On one hand, more than 2.5 million small businesses are owned by Baby Boomers preparing to retire in the coming decade, representing trillions of dollars in enterprise value. On the other hand, thousands of veterans transition out of military service each year, equipped with leadership, discipline, and grit, but too often without a clear path into meaningful ownership and civilian leadership roles.

Owners In Honor™ (OIH), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering veterans, military spouses, and Gold Star families to become business owners, exists to bridge this gap. Through Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA), OIH helps veterans buy existing small businesses, preserving legacies while fueling a new generation of veteran-led enterprises.

The impact is not limited to the veteran or the seller either. Every successful transition touches entire communities: jobs are safeguarded, family legacies are honored, and small-town economies are revitalized. OIH’s work does not just create owners. It strengthens the very fabric of America.

“Veteran entrepreneurship through acquisition is one of the most powerful solutions to two pressing national challenges: the need for veterans to find purpose-filled careers after service and the need for small businesses to find trustworthy successors,” said Patrick Flood, CEO and Founder of Owners In Honor™. “When we connect those two missions, we don’t just change one life or one company. We create ripple effects that touch families, neighborhoods, and industries across the country.”

Enter the Ambassador Program: Boots on the Ground for Community Change

To scale this mission, Owners In Honor™ today announced the launch of its first-ever National Ambassador Program, opening nominations immediately with the inaugural cohort set to be inducted in January 2026.

The Ambassador Program is designed to elevate veterans, military spouses, and community allies as trusted, local representatives of OIH. These Ambassadors will serve as the connective tissue between the national mission and local communities: welcoming attendees at events, moderating panels, introducing donors and sponsors, and building bridges with universities, service providers, and local businesses.

Ambassadors will serve renewable one-year terms, ensuring OIH has a living, breathing presence in regions across America. Their work will:

- Build Community: Forge a network of visible, mission-aligned champions across cities and states.

- Activate Regions: Bring relational warmth and credibility to every OIH event.

- Fuel Partnerships: Capture and activate opportunities with donors, sponsors, and service providers through a formal partnership’s feeder pipeline.

- Shape Legacy: Create pathways for Ambassadors to grow into advisory and board roles while leaving a lasting imprint on their communities.

“This is not about titles. It’s about trust,” said Genine Fallon, Principal Ambassador of the program. “When Ambassadors step forward in their local communities, they don’t just represent OIH. They become sparks of change. They connect people, capital, and opportunities in ways that transform not only veteran lives, but also jobs, businesses, and neighborhoods. I am honored to help lead a program that turns passion into lasting impact.”

More Than an Individual Mission

Owners In Honor™ emphasizes that this initiative is not simply about helping veterans or individual business owners. It is about safeguarding American communities at large. By ensuring small businesses continue to thrive under new, veteran-led ownership, OIH preserves jobs, honors legacies, and keeps the lifeblood of local economies alive.

“Every time a veteran acquires a business, we’re not only empowering them and giving a business owner peace of mind,” added Flood. “We’re protecting the employees, sustaining the community, and ensuring the American Dream stays rooted in small towns and big cities alike. That’s why this Ambassador Program matters. It puts boots on the ground to make that impact happen.”

Now Accepting Nominations

While the first official Ambassador cohort begins in 2026, nominations are now open nationwide. Veterans, military spouses, business professionals, and community leaders who are rooted in their regions and passionate about strengthening America through Veteran-led ownership are encouraged to apply.

Nomination forms and more information are available at: www.OwnersInHonor.org/ambassadors.

About Owners In Honor™

Owners In Honor™ is a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering Veterans, Military Spouses, and Gold Star families to pursue business ownership. By equipping military families with the resources, training, and community needed to acquire and grow companies, OIH preserves

legacies, strengthens communities, and ensures those who served can continue to lead in civilian life. For more information please visit: https://www.ownersinhonor.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.