Owners In Honor Launches Veterans Day Giving Campaign to Raise $500,000 and Empower 500 More Veteran Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON D.C. , DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owners In Honor exists for small-town America. The organization connects local resources, community-minded partners, and veteran business owners with people who want to see their hometowns thrive. In 2025, Owners In Honor held events coast to coast to support veterans who want to become owners through Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition and to serve veteran sellers preparing to transition their companies. In 2026, the footprint expands into more cities and more states, led by Principal Brand Ambassador and Board Member Genine Fallon. This growth accelerates the mission to keep strong local businesses in operation under veteran leadership.

With Veteran Entrepreneurship Week concluding and Veterans Day on November 11, the power of veterans in the workforce, and especially in small-town America, has never been more vital. Across the country, owners are retiring without successors. Too many viable Main Street businesses risk closure. Owners In Honor exists to change that by equipping veterans to step in, steward healthy companies, and protect local jobs and legacies. “America’s community businesses need steady hands and service-first leadership,” said Genine Fallon, Principal Brand Ambassador and Board Member of Owners In Honor. “Veterans bring integrity, accountability, and mission focus. With donor and partner support, we can help more of them acquire strong companies, preserve local jobs, and continue the legacies that hold towns together.”

*Veterans Day Kickoff: A $500,000 Push to Serve 500 More:

Owners In Honor is launching an end-of-year campaign beginning Veterans Day to raise $500,000. The goal is clear: enable the organization to serve 500 additional veterans over the next ten years as either buyers or sellers. Funding will power buyer education, deal-readiness training, introductions to vetted lenders and advisors, mentorship during diligence and first-year operations, and seller-readiness resources that help veteran owners prepare, value, and transition their companies on a realistic timeline.

*What $500,000 makes possible:

-Reach and equip more veterans with ETA awareness, practical pathways, and financing options.

-Guide buyers from exploration to closing to first-year operating discipline.

- Prepare veteran sellers to plan and execute successful exits that protect teams and customers.

-Keep community businesses open, jobs local, and Main Street strong.

*How Owners In Honor Makes Veteran Ownership Possible:

Owners In Honor connects experienced veterans with small business owners ready to transition out of day-to-day operations. Rather than starting from scratch, veterans receive education, financial readiness training, advisory support, and mentorship to acquire existing companies with loyal teams and proven foundations. The result is continuity for customers and employees, resilience for regional economies, and long-term trust within communities.

*The Operator Economy: Readiness and Results:

Owners In Honor’s work is grounded in the Operator Economy, a movement toward measurable impact in leadership. It reflects a national shift from visibility to value, emphasizing execution, integrity, and service.

*Five principles guide this work:

1.) Readiness: Preparation is constant.

2.) Execution: Ideas only matter when delivered.

3.) Integrity: Trust compounds faster than capital.

4.) Team over ego: The mission comes first.

5.) Service as strategy: The best leaders serve before they command.

*The Brand Ambassador Program: Local Faces, Local Impact:

Owners In Honor’s Brand Ambassador Program, led by Genine Fallon, mobilizes respected community leaders to champion veteran ownership where they live. Ambassadors convene local partners, host awareness events, and connect veteran buyers and veteran sellers with vetted lenders, advisors, and acquisition professionals. As the program expands in 2026, Ambassadors will activate more cities and more states, ensuring that hometown entrepreneurs and retiring owners can find veteran operators who will keep businesses and jobs alive.

*Join the Mission:

Owners In Honor welcomes individuals, companies, lenders, and philanthropic organizations to partner in empowering veterans through business ownership. Contributions to the Veterans Day end-of-year campaign directly fund buyer and seller support so more veterans can own, operate, and preserve the businesses that power America’s towns.

About Owners In Honor: Owners In Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers veterans and military spouses to purchase, grow, and exit small businesses. Through education, financial readiness, advisory support, and mentorship, Owners In Honor preserves community businesses, protects jobs, and strengthens local economies, one operator at a time. For more information visit: https://www.ownersinhonor.org

