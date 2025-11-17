Central Texas Foster Care at a Breaking Point: $150,000 Grant Positions 4PointsKids to Help Rebuild Stability and Trust

Mardock Family

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Texas is facing a foster care crisis. Providers are stretched thin, placements are breaking down, and the workforce is struggling to keep pace with growing needs. Children urgently need safer homes, steadier routines, and timely support. Caregivers and courts need reliable information and coordinated services. Communities need a system they can trust.

In this critical moment, 4PointsKids has secured a $150,000 “Make Ready Grant” to strengthen the foundation of local foster care through the implementation of Texas Child Centered Care (T3C), the state’s updated, quality-focused framework for ensuring every child’s safety, stability, and well-being.

*Turning Policy Into Practice:

T3C raises the bar for care by requiring agencies to demonstrate readiness with trained staff, defined roles, and documented quality standards. For Central Texas where needs are immediate and resources limited, this grant serves as essential bridge funding, converting state policy into daily, sustainable practice.

*The funds will enable 4PointsKids to:

• Recruit and onboard mandated roles under T3C.

• Complete staff training and competency checks required for compliance.

• Finalize documentation, readiness milestones, and audit processes tied to state reviews.

These operational improvements will directly affect outcomes for children and families reducing placement disruptions, improving service consistency, and increasing transparency across the system.

*A Practical and Immediate Impact:

“Families and children cannot wait for the perfect conditions; they need reliable help now,” said Tim Mardock, Executive Director of 4PointsKids, who authored and led the successful grant application. “This award allows us to recruit the mandated roles, complete required training on schedule, and demonstrate readiness through the state review process. We are grateful for God’s provision, and we are committed to doing the work that brings stability and hope to Central Texas.”

*Under the grant, 4PointsKids will focus on four immediate priorities:

1. Stabilizing Placements:

By funding staffing and supervision requirements, safety plans stay current and actionable, and placement decisions prioritize continuity and fit thereby reducing unnecessary moves for children.

2. Improving Daily Care:

Staff will complete trauma-informed training and coordinated care modules, ensuring clear service plans and verified follow-through that improves the daily experience of children in care.

3. Restoring Confidence:

Regular readiness reviews, audits, and quality metrics will provide partners from courts to community stakeholders, with transparency into where the system is improving and where attention is still needed.

4. Strengthening Collaboration:

With roles filled and workflows clearly defined, agencies will better coordinate with courts, schools, and healthcare providers, reducing gaps and delays that frustrate families and caseworkers alike.

*From Aspiration to Execution:

“This is not a temporary patch; it’s the groundwork for a system that keeps its promises,” Mardock added. “With the Make Ready Grant, Central Texas moves from aspiration to execution — from improvising under pressure to delivering dependable, child-centered care.”

The Make Ready Grant represents more than financial support, it is a vote of confidence in 4PointsKids’ commitment to restoring stability and accountability in a system that too often leaves children waiting.

About Texas Child Centered Care (T3C): Texas Child Centered Care (T3C) is the state’s updated foster care framework designed to center all services around each child’s individual needs. It ties provider participation to staffing, training, and operational readiness requirements, ensuring higher quality standards, stronger accountability, and improved outcomes for children and families.

About 4PointsKids: 4PointsKids is a faith-driven nonprofit organization serving children and families impacted by foster care throughout Central Texas. The organization focuses on safety, stability, skilled teams, and stewardship, with the goal of helping every child grow, heal, and thrive in a supportive environment. For more information about 4PointsKids or to learn how you can support their mission, visit 4PointsKids.

