RallyPoint Serves Receives $250,000 Bezos Courage and Civility Award from Admiral Bill McRaven

HARVARD , MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RallyPoint Serves, a veteran-focused charitable project fiscally sponsored by the 501(c)(3) public charity, Veterans Collaborative, announced today that it has received a $250,000 grant from retired Navy Admiral William McRaven.

The contribution is part of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award presented by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos to Admiral McRaven, who received $50 million to distribute to charities of his choice.

Admiral McRaven, renowned for his pivotal role in the 2011 operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden and his leadership in the rescue of Captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates, has directed $250,000 of his grant to support RallyPoint Serves’ research and interventions related to military traumatic brain injuries and repeat concussive head injuries.

“It is a privilege to support RallyPoint Serves’ work in honoring service and sacrifice by leveraging technology to advance the science for some of the most challenging issues faced by our veterans, their families, and caregivers,” said retired Navy Admiral William McRaven. “The character, competence, and hard work displayed by RallyPoint Serves’ team in using artificial intelligence to measurably impact veteran suicide prevention efforts moved me to help expand that work upstream to research on traumatic brain injury and repeated blast injury.”

RallyPoint Serves will use the grant to expand a peer-reviewed and published research program—originating in artificial intelligence (AI) for military and veteran suicide prevention—to include AI-enabled research and interventions for veterans with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and repeat concussive head injuries. This work builds on ongoing AI/ML-driven research and aims to translate findings into interventions that are repeatable at scale, increase quality of life, and educate those veterans who may be unaware of the full extent of their injuries.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, and Admiral McRaven for their vision and generosity,” said David Gowel, Founder of RallyPoint Serves. “This grant enables us to extend our proven AI-enabled research into some of the most critical unmet health threats facing our military veterans: traumatic brain injury and repeat concussive head injuries. Our goal is to deliver evidence-based, measurable, and impactful outcomes for those who serve and have served.”

Generously providing force-multiplying resources that complement this award, additional financial and in-kind donations have been made by Admiral (ret) John Harvey, Continuing to Serve Foundation, Vic Paci, Dr. Ellen Levy, Dr. Matthew Nock, Veterans Collaborative, Harris Beach Murtha attorneys at law, Hunt Family Foundation, Craig and Jen McGuinn, Brigadier General (ret) Craig Nixon, and other generous Americans who support this important cause.

*Call to Action

Individuals interested in learning how to designate a donation to support RallyPoint Serves may visit this website.

*About RallyPoint Serves

RallyPoint Serves is a veteran-serving charitable project fiscally sponsored by the 501(c)(3) public charity, Veterans Collaborative. Through research, service programs, advocacy and partnerships, RallyPoint Serves addresses transformational challenges facing the military community—including traumatic brain injury, concussive head injury, post-traumatic stress, transition support, veteran leadership, and AI-driven behavioral health interventions.

About The Bezos Courage & Civility (C&C) Award

The C&C award was established in 2021 to support leaders addressing today's seemingly intractable problems. Recipients are selected based on their work in philanthropic areas of societal importance, recognizing them as leaders who aim high and pursue solutions with courage and civility. Past recipients of the C&C award include Van Jones, José Andrés, Eva Longoria, and Dolly Parton.

