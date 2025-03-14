Fairhope Aerospace Expands Sales Team with Andre Silva to Focus on Latin American Market

Aero-mark MRO, LLC, doing business as Fairhope Aerospace, is excited to announce the appointment of Andre Silva to its Sales and Business Development Team.

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero-mark MRO, LLC, doing business as Fairhope Aerospace , is excited to announce the appointment of Andre Silva to its Sales and Business Development Team. Silva will focus on expanding the company's presence in the Latin American commercial aviation market.Andre Silva brings over 30 years of expertise in the commercial aviation and aerospace sectors. With a proven track record in driving revenue growth, forging strategic partnerships, and improving customer experiences, Silva’s extensive leadership experience spans the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Americas regions. He has successfully led multicultural teams and navigated complex business landscapes, making him a valuable asset to Fairhope Aerospace’s ongoing growth.Fairhope Aerospace is renowned for providing high-quality, cost-effective repair solutions to its diverse global clientele. With MRO capabilities covering over 7,000 part numbers from 55 manufacturers, across 30 aircraft variants, and 21 ATA chapters, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.“We are thrilled to welcome Andre Silva to our team, a move that aligns perfectly with our strategic growth plan,” said Kenneth McCammon, General Manager of Fairhope Aerospace. “Andre’s unique skills and established industry relationships will not only enhance our customer experience but also broaden our service offerings to previously underserved segments. We’re excited for the opportunities this will bring and look forward to continued success.”About Fairhope AerospaceFairhope Aerospace is an FAA/EASA certified Part 145 repair station that specializes in providing high-quality, cost-effective repair solutions. With a team of experienced professionals, the company is committed to exceeding customer expectations through top-tier service, safety, and quality. Fairhope Aerospace’s dedication to excellence positions it as a trusted partner for customers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.