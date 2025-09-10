State disciplines health care providers (09-10-2025)

For immediate release: September 10, 2025 (25-106)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Grant County

In August 2025 the Department of Health and Leslie Erin Spires (NA60284808) entered an agreed order which reinstated Spires’s registered nursing assistant credential with conditions, placing it on probation for at least one year.

King County

In August 2025 the Department of Health issued Shelbie Baotram Dau a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of medicine. Since June 2024, Dau has advertised and engaged in injection-based treatments, but she does not hold and has never held a physician credential in Washington.

In August 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Rahab Wanjiru Kasina’s (NC61229580, NA60871723) certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant credentials.

In July 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission denied Sierra Denise Langford’s (D160370837) application for a dental assistant credential. Langford’s registered nursing assistant credential was indefinitely suspended in 2016, restricting her from practicing in any health care profession.

In August 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Ambyr Kae Lorenzo’s (CO61264033) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

Pierce County

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Katelynn Elisabeth Barfield (NC60311344) with unprofessional conduct. Between August and October 2023, Barfield was investigated and terminated by her employer for alleged drug diversion. Barfield did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Skagit County

In June 2025 the Department of Health granted Angela Garza’s (CO61659452) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions, placing it on probation for two years.

Snohomish County

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Harlee Michelle Mighell (NA61055750) with being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. In March 2023, Mighell allegedly reported an uncorroborated 2022 client assault and was later deemed unfit to practice following a March 2025 evaluation.

Spokane County

In July 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Felix Kigen Kipchirchir’s (PH61198408) application for a pharmacist credential. In January 2024, Kipchirchir was charged with reckless driving in Spokane County District Court.

In June 2025 the Department of Health amended its charges of unprofessional conduct against substance use disorder professional Magen LeeAnn Lloyd (CP60665244). Lloyd allegedly provided clinical services to a client in 2022 who later worked under her supervision and with whom she engaged in a sexual relationship between June and August 2023.

Whatcom County

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Allyson M. Allen (NC10094701) with unprofessional conduct. Between August and October 2021, Allen allegedly diverted controlled substances from a resident at an assisted living facility and attempted to conceal the theft.