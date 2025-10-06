State disciplines health care providers (10-06-2025)

For immediate release: October 6, 2025 (25-121)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In September 2025 the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and Michael Henry Adling (OP60556919) entered an agreed order reinstating Adling’s osteopathic physician and surgeon credential subject to terms and conditions.

King County

In August 2025 the Department of Health denied George Njuguna Kamau’s (HM61545709) application for a home care aide credential. In January 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Kamau had sexually abused and financially exploited a vulnerable adult, and in March 2025 placed him on its registry of persons disqualified from caring for vulnerable adults. Placement on the registry prohibits Kamau from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In August 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission terminated the probation on Zachary Paul Thomas’s (PH60761412) pharmacist credential.

Kitsap County

In August 2025 the Department of Health denied Joseph Louis Palmer’s (HM61638010) application for a home care aide credential. In April 2025, Palmer was charged with third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.

Pierce County

In July 2025 the Department of Health denied Michelle Derleth’s (CU61533626) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. Between November 2023 and April 2024, Derleth signed her supervisor’s name on internship hour logs at a behavioral health facility.

In September 2025 the Department of Health and Alixaundrea Corrin Poli (CG61117695, SC61098026) entered an agreed order placing Poli’s agency affiliated counselor and social worker associate credentials on probation for at least five years. Poli must comply with all terms and conditions of the agreed order, including continuing to participate in a monitoring program.

In September 2025 the Department of Health granted Bennett Michael Stoyanoff’s (MC61654910) application for a mental health counselor associate credential subject to terms and conditions. Stoyanoff’s credential was immediately placed on probation for two years.

Spokane County

In September 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its statement of charges against massage therapist Katie Michelle Hough (MA61374245).

Whitman County

In September 2025 the Department of Health reinstated Nicholas Tinina Kayioni’s (NC60411462) certified nursing assistant credential and terminated monitoring.

Out of State

Arizona: In September 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged dentist David Gimre Richardson (DE00005754) with unprofessional conduct. Between 2018 and 2019, Richardson allegedly failed to meet the standard of care while providing restorative dental treatment to a patient.

California: In August 2025 the Department of Health denied Xiaoyue Deng’s (MA60947061) application for a massage therapist credential. In 2018, the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists took action against Deng for allowing or aiding in unlicensed practice.

Hawaii: In October 2023 the Department of Health and Holly Vashti George (LH60150698) entered an agreed order reinstating George’s licensed mental health counselor credential subject to terms and conditions.