Creating Safer Workplaces Through Youth Education

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 10, 2025, as Youth Safety Education Day.

The purpose of the day is to provide education, leadership and awareness to youth (up to the age of 25) about health and safety in the workplace.

"We have a strong and growing economy in our province and Youth Education Safety Day contributes to safer workplaces for everyone," Deputy Premier and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "By working together we can build a culture of health and safety for young people entering the workforce."

In Saskatchewan, the general minimum working age is 16 years old. However, under The Saskatchewan Employment Act, youth aged 14 and 15 are permitted to work under certain conditions after completing the Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course (YWRCC) and receiving parental or guardian consent.

The YWRCC provides information on health and safety as young workers prepare to join the job market. As of September 2, 2025, the certificate is administered through WorkSafe Saskatchewan, a partnership between the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety that focuses on reducing and eliminating workplace injuries and fatalities. To learn more, visit: WorkSafe Saskatchewan.

