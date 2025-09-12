Aker BioMarine to Host ‘Glow Inside Out’ Women’s Wellness Seminar in London

“Glow Inside Out” Women’s Wellness Seminar in London Agenda

Part of Global Vitality Month 2025, this kick-off event promotes women's health and well-being with a focus on inner and outer vitality

Vitality Month embraces wellness from the inside out. Launching in London, this movement unites wellness experts to explore how high-impact ingredients can elevate how we feel.” — Mercè Piñol, SVP Sales, Aker BioMarine

LYSAKER, NORWAY, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine is pleased to present “Glow Inside Out: A Holistic Journey to Women’s Wellness” kicking off in London on September 16th at The Derby. This signature event, centered on women's health and well-being, offers an engaging exploration of holistic wellness approaches.The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers representing leading companies in the nutraceutical and health sectors including Nick Morgan with Nutrition Integrated; Maria Pavlidou, Head of Brand, Sirio; James Harrington, Nutrition Works; Natalie Leuwer with Gelita; Anca Vislie, Global Brand Director Superba Krill; and Derek Matthews with Sudeep Pharma.“Glow Inside Out” is part of Vitality Month 2025, a dynamic, international series of events spotlighting cutting-edge advancements in ingredient science. Led by Aker BioMarine in collaboration with top ingredient brands across the health and wellness industry, Vitality Month will feature expert-led seminars, interactive discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities.Running from September 16th to October 15th, Vitality Month 2025 is dedicated to showcasing the science behind ingredients that support healthy aging, inner beauty, weight management, and overall vitality—with special emphasis on engaging Aker BioMarine’s European and Latin American teams and customers.“Vitality Month is more than a celebration—it’s a call to embrace wellness from the inside out,” said Mercè Piñol, SVP Sales Human Health Ingredients EMEA & LATAM at Aker BioMarine. “Kicking off right here in London—a global hub where science, innovation, and lifestyle intersect—this month-long movement invites wellness brands, formulators, and health advocates to discover how high-impact ingredients can elevate not only how we feel, but how we radiate vitality from within.”Vitality Month: A Global Stage for Ingredient InnovationIn addition to London, this event series will take place in other cities including:• Reus – 18th September• Oslo – 23rd September• São Paulo – 24th September• Barcelona – 30th September• Madrid – 1st October• Paris – 7th October• Antwerp – 9th OctoberSpotlight on Marine IngredientsOne of the standout storylines of Vitality Month 2025 is krill oil, a star ingredient known for its unique combination of omega-3s, choline, and astaxanthin. Krill oil stands out both as a powerful standalone supplement and as a complementary partner to other wellness-enhancing ingredients, bringing full-spectrum benefits from head-to-toe.In addition to krill oil, Aker BioMarine will shine the spotlight on Revervia, a newly launched high-strength, algae-based DHA designed for health-conscious consumers seeking sustainable, plant-derived omega-3 solutions.Join the MovementVitality Month 2025 is your chance to connect with the people and products shaping the future of proactive health. Join our events with industry experts from Nutrition Integrated by Nick Morgan, Sirio, Gelita, Sudeep Pharma, Innova Market Insights, Kaneka, Asta Real, Balchem, Easy Algae, Roelhmi, Cloverty, Weishard, Lycored, Grow in Health, Joris de Wit, Axichem, Synbalance, Capsularis, Eurecat and more to come!Interested in attending a live event or learning more about what’s happening in your region: https://www.superbakrill.com/vitality-month-2025 About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.