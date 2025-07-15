Karini AI Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate GenAI for Enterprise

Karini AI formalizes AWS partnership to bring secure, scalable GenAI platforms to market faster for enterprise teams across industries.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karini AI, a provider of production-grade generative AI software for enterprises, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This agreement strengthens and formalizes Karini’s commitment to bring secure, scalable GenAI systems to market faster to meet the stringent needs of enterprise customers.Karini’s GenAI Foundation Platform allows enterprise teams to design, deploy, and manage AI agents and applications with minimal to no coding required. Deployed within the customer’s Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), the platform gives organizations complete control over their security, model selection, and data governance. Customers can orchestrate advanced agentic workflows using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service for building and scaling generative AI applications with vast model selection from leading AI providers. Karini’s collaboration with AWS aims to help enterprises move beyond pilot projects and rapidly scale production-grade GenAI applications, delivering measurable business value and return on investment (ROI).“Drawing on our deep AWS heritage, the Karini team aligns with the AWS philosophy of providing choice and flexibility to realize value from GenAI,” said Nitin Wagh , CEO of Karini AI. “By combining Karini's agentic foundation platform with the scale, security, and AI services of AWS, we are making enterprise-grade generative AI more accessible to customers. This SCA reinforces our joint commitment to helping organizations deploy production-ready AI they can trust.”Customers are already seeing impact in a wide-range of use cases such as Legal Research for Law firms, Agentic Operations for ISVs, Order-to-Cash automation, and more. “With Karini AI, the speed of deployment and the simplicity of the platform were game-changers. We could immediately see the results and were fully operational utilizing Agentic AI in days.” said Peter Hory , Director of Finance and IT at Swagelok Southeast Texas. “We are confident in Karini given they are built on, and have a strong collaboration with AWS.”As part of the agreement, Karini and AWS will make joint investments in go-to-market programs, technical integration, and co-selling activities. The agreement positions Karini AI as a trusted ISV partner for GenAI deployments in industries that demand strict data control, auditability, and operational readiness. Karini AI is listed in AWS Marketplace, allowing organizations to evaluate, procure, and deploy the platform with one unified bill.“The SCA, combined with our AWS Generative AI Software Competency, fosters deeper trust with our customers,” said Jerome Mendell, Chief Revenue Officer at Karini AI. “Our GenAI platform was built for production execution from day one and is being used for mission critical applications in a variety of industry segments. Also, our inclusion raises the bar for what enterprises can expect from the Karini team.”"AWS is committed to helping innovative startups like Karini AI bring enterprise-grade generative AI solutions to market," said Chris Grusz , Managing Director, Technology Partners, at AWS. "Through the robust security controls and broad selection of foundation models in Amazon Bedrock, combined with Karini's agentic platform now available in AWS Marketplace, enterprises can accelerate their AI adoption with simplified procurement of production-ready agentic solutions."About Karini AIKarini AI delivers secure, production-grade generative AI infrastructure for enterprise customers. Its no-code agent platform is designed for deployment in customer-managed environments, and enables organizations to develop, deploy, and scale GenAI workflows rapidly while maintaining full control over data and model operations. Karini is a member of the invite-only AWS Global Startup Program and has been recognized as one of the earliest AWS ISV partners to achieve AWS Generative AI Software Competency certification. To explore Karini AI solutions in AWS Marketplace, visit https://go.aws/3S7jVO5 Media Contactjerome.mendell@karini.ai

