Governor Abbott, Secretary McMahon Discuss Texas’ Educational Freedom

TEXAS, September 9 - September 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a meeting with U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon to discuss the 89th legislative session wins for Texas parents, students, and educators. 

During the meeting, Governor Abbott highlighted the monumental steps Texas has taken to make our state No. 1 in educating children. He noted that Texas parents, students, and educators now have more opportunities to reach their full potential. The Governor touted recent investments into our educators and students, with $8.5 billion in new funding for public education and an historic $3.5 billion for teacher pay raises. Governor Abbott also highlighted signing the nation’s largest day-one school choice program into law to empower Texas families to choose the education pathway that is best for their child.

Governor Abbott and Secretary McMahon also discussed her visit to the Alpha School's Austin Campus where she toured and met with graduates who are now attending college. The Secretary noted the innovation of Texas schools using artificial intelligence as a beneficial tool to assist students in learning how to ask the right questions to better understand educational materials.   

