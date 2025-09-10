Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s 28th Annual Run, Walk & Roll: Galactic Adventure for Inclusion!

28th Annual Run, Walk & Roll for Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration Presented by Wells Fargo Meet the 501st Legion & the Rebel Legion at Shane's Inspiration! Pop by our Pop-Up Festival Booth!

Funds raised support inclusion for children with disabilities in LA, the US, and beyond through playgrounds and programs that unite kids of all abilities.

This joyful event brings people of all abilities together. Now more than ever, we must honor the birthright of every child to simply play in the park.” — Scott Williams, Co-Founder and Executive Producer NCIS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Build community through inclusion and play at the 28th Annual Run, Walk & Roll, hosted by Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration: September 14th from 7 am to 11 am at Griffith Park, Los Angeles.

Mission: Inclusion. Blast off for inclusion with Co-Founder, Scott Williams, and his NCIS team, and the Emmy/Murrow/Peabody recipient ABC7 reporter, Josh Haskell. Our special guests for this event will be the 501st & the Rebel Legion, “The World’s Definitive Imperial Star Wars Costuming Organization.” Together, these two groups represent the heart and soul of Star Wars fandom, using their passion to do good in communities around the world.

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration is honored to announce a partnership with the POP-UP Festival, a global play-based movement created by the nonprofit organization Six Seconds in partnership with UNICEF World Children’s Day. POP-UP Festival has reached over 3.5 million children and adults in 230+ countries and territories since 2017, and has been bringing fun and powerful emotional well-being learning to every single child. Pop by their booth at the event to learn more!

28th Annual Run, Walk, Roll Event Information:

• 4K Fun Run, Walk & Roll in Griffith Park

• Exhibition Fair with 25 exhibitors

• Free T-Shirts for the first 500 participants

• Free Raffle

• Free Refreshments

• Free Goodie Bags

• Special Guests

Learn more at: bit.ly/rwr2025

Be a Power For Good!

Recap Video of our 2024 Run, Walk & Roll

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.