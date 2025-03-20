Laura San Giacomo and Scott Williams to Headline Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s Heart to Heart Gala

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration Heart to Heart Gala

A Star-Studded Evening Celebrating a World Without Barriers for Children of All Abilities and honoring Rollettes Founder Chelsie Hill.

Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration lets kids play together and look past their abilities or disabilities to know they are more alike than different. We all have limitations and gifts!” — Laura San Giacomo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration is thrilled to announce its upcoming Heart to Heart Gala, set to take place on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. This evening will bring together advocates, philanthropists, and entertainment industry professionals to celebrate inclusion, honor changemakers, and raise vital funds for inclusive play and programs.

The Heart to Heart Gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail reception featuring a lively red carpet, silent auction, wine and spirits pull, and opportunity drawing.

The Awards Program will be hosted by Laura San Giacomo,(Pretty Woman, Just Shoot Me, and sex, lies, and videotape) and Scott Williams (Co-Founder of Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration and Executive Producer of NCIS) and feature an opening number with Paul Barris (World Latin Dance Champion, DWTS), Chelsie Hill (Founder and CEO of the Rollettes), and Niv Ashkenazi (virtuoso violinist). Other performances include the IMSI Youth Choir and the Rollettes, performing a truncated version of their World of Dance performance.

This evening will honor Chelsie Hill for her groundbreaking work in empowering women with disabilities through dance. Chelsie’s advocacy has profoundly impacted the world of dance and beyond, creating a supportive, empowering community where women and girls with disabilities can express themselves through movement. As a leader and role model, Hill embodies the mission of Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration—fostering a world where all individuals, regardless of ability, are valued and included.

Nick Di Nieri, a renowned emcee and auctioneer, will host the live auction. The event will feature two feature films starring actors with disabilities who will speak during the program, including The Paper Bag Plan, which stars Cole Massie. Writer/director Anthony Lucero will join him. Plight stars Tony Sanchez, Davis Harper, Chase Nicholas, and Director/Producer Matt Boda will join them. The gala will culminate in a lively dance party, with DJ JD.

Funds raised at the gala will support Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s efforts to create inclusive playgrounds, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives. These programs ensure that children of all abilities have the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Friday, March 21, 2025 | 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

WHERE: Taglyan Complex, 1201 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Buy tickets and learn more: bit.ly/inclusiongala2025

ABOUT INCLUSION MATTERS BY SHANE’S INSPIRATION

Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration is a global nonprofit based in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to creating play, dignity and social equity for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities. The organization features 80 inclusive playgrounds on five continents, with educational programs and outreach initiatives that have directly impacted 60,000 students in 250 schools in the US. Their Together, We Are Able education program has been delivered to educators in 67 countries. Inclusion Matters is transforming global communities and inspiring a generation to honor and embrace our diversity,

Learn more at inclusionmatters.org.

