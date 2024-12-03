Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration and LAUSD Partner for Inclusive Schools Week 2024

ISW 2024 ISW 2024

This week is a wonderful opportunity to build a culture of belonging, where students of all abilities are recognized, included, and valued.

For 22 years, we have facilitated inclusion in more than 250 LA schools and have seen its profound impact: students of all abilities deepen their compassion, empathy, and connection to each other.” — Tiffany Harris, Co-Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusive Schools Week, hosted by Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District, will take place December 2-6, bringing a week of interactive programs and educational activities to schools across Los Angeles. This annual celebration’s theme for 2024 is Every Voice Matters, highlighting the importance of accessible and inclusive education, fostering understanding and empathy among students of all abilities. Through a series of workshops, discussions, and inclusive play experiences, students and educators alike will have the chance to shine a spotlight on their inclusion practices and learning environments, where all students learn, grow, play, and thrive together. The event underscores LAUSD’s commitment to creating welcoming environments that embrace diversity and promote equal opportunities for every child, inspiring a culture of kindness and respect that extends beyond the classroom.

“Every child is distinct and every student deserves the chance to thrive and succeed when given the proper support,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “At Los Angeles Unified, we offer multiple programs designed to empower students with special needs, helping them to reach their full potential. Our commitment is to create an inclusive environment where all students have the opportunity to learn and grow.”

This year’s Inclusive Schools Week celebration is sponsored by these generous corporate partners, among others:

● Fit and Fun Playscapes

● Fun & Function

● SmartWaste

The goal is to have up to 100 schools participating in ISW. Special activities will be held at these school campuses in Los Angeles:

● Limerick Avenue Elementary School

● O’Melveny Elementary School

Events at these schools are supported through the generous partnership of organizations such as:

● LAUSD

● ArtsUP! LA Theatre by the Blind

● PlayLA Youth & Adaptive Sports

● Wahlbangers Drum Circle Organization

Inclusion Matters invites schools to create inclusion activities and events on their campuses during the week of December 2 – 6 and let all your students be heard! You can…

● Host a lunchtime poetry slam or drum circle for students with and without disabilities

● Have your students advocate on social media for resources, causes, and ideas that promote inclusion

● Create an inclusion mission statement that is displayed at the school’s entrance

● Start a Teens 4 Social Inclusion club at your school

Register, and you will receive the following:

● The chance to win up to $1,000 of in-kind donations from companies that provide education products/services

● Weekly Zoom office hours to help you plan and implement your activities

● Visibility in the press and on social media

● Inclusion resources from partner organizations, artists, and more!

Your Inclusive Schools Week celebration will honor every voice, every story. Register today: https://inclusionmatters.org/launified/

See the week in action here: https://www.lausd.org/spedinclusion

Inclusive Schools Week is an initiative created and implemented by the Inclusive Schools Network: https://inclusiveschools.org/

