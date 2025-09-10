Prairie Gateway ASLA recognizes Discovery Center in Kansas City with landscape award

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Prairie Gateway Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (PGASLA) will present the Kessler Legacy Award on Sept. 10 to The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City for their native plant landscapes built over the past 23 years.

The Kessler Legacy Award recognizes works of landscape architecture that have endured in the Prairie Gateway region. They must have been constructed at least 20 years ago and must remain as viable today as when they were originally completed. The award was formerly known as the Landscape Legacy Award, but changed to honor George Kessler, who first helped promote the City Beautiful movement in Kansas City.

The Discovery Center’s landscaping incorporates native trees, shrubs, wildflowers and other plants into its 10-acre footprint. Pollinator gardens are spread throughout the grounds to encourage native wildlife to visit and thrive.

“This award is a great honor,” said Anita B. Gorman, the Discovery Center’s namesake. “It says so much about how far native plant landscapes have come in the past 23 years the Discovery Center has been open.”

Gorman served on the Missouri Conservation Commission from 1993 to 2005 and was the first woman to chair the commission in 1996, among many other accolades. The Discovery Center honors her lifelong legacy of dedication and leadership.

PGASLA promotes the development, education, and awareness of the landscape architecture profession throughout Kansas and Western Missouri. Members aim to inspire the public through work that enhances natural and built environments.

MDC representatives from the Discovery Center will receive the Kessler Legacy Award at an invite-only awards gala on Sept. 10. Other Chapter awards include the Alton Thomas Award and the Metro Green Visionary Award.

The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center is open to the public Tuesday – Saturday, located at 4750 Troost Avenue in Kansas City. For more information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter. To sign up for text or email alerts about upcoming programs, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.