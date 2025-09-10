Submit Release
Join MDC for a Pond-to-Plate event at the Boone County Nature School Sept. 24

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Observe a start-to-finish demonstration of how to catch, fillet, and cook various species of Missouri fish with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a free program in Columbia Sept. 24 from 5-7 p.m.. Pond-to-Plate programs are designed to enhance the fishing experience and make sure every angler can enjoy their catch to the fullest.

Participants can also catch and release fish at this event. Staff will be present to assist new anglers with how to cast, bait a hook, and properly handle fish. No fishing permit is required for this event, and fishing poles, tackle boxes, and bait will be provided. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okJ. 

Questions concerning this event can be directed to Madeline Cox at madeline.cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Rd. Columbia, MO 65203.

