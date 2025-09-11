Ottawa Tourism Launches Magic on Set – A Holiday Rom-Com That Puts Canada’s Capital in the Spotlight

Christmas comes early at the red carpet premiere of the film at TIFF Lightbox on October 15

OTTAWA, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Ottawa Tourism invites audiences to fall in love with Canada’s capital in Magic on Set, a heartwarming short film directed by Shawna Steele (An Ice Palace Romance), and starring Melinda Shankar (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Chad Connell (Good Sam), Sarah McVie (Workin’ Moms, The Handmaid’s Tale), Simba Yakibonge (No Regrets) with special appearances by JUNO-nominated singer and songwriter Jamie Fine, CTV News Anchor Stefan Keyes and content creator Katie Hession.A special event screening will be held at TIFF Lightbox on October 15th with members from the filmmaking team, key cast, and Canadian notables in attendance. Starting November 2025, holiday buffs and travel lovers can watch the film on Ottawa Tourism’s YouTube channel and as part of Air Canada’s in-flight entertainment, in English with French subtitles available.Magic on Set is a playful nod to Ottawa’s booming reputation as the prime backdrop for holiday movies. With its festive sightseeing, seasonal shopping, outdoor ice skating, and cozy Christmas market, Ottawa is a magical destination for anyone who wants to capture the holiday spirit, from location scouts to tourists.“The concept behind Magic on Set was to both create a piece of moviemaking that audiences would enjoy, as well as show off our beautiful and cinema-friendly city. Ottawa is already a holiday movie capital, with more than a dozen Christmas films shot here each year,” said Michael Crockatt, President & CEO of Ottawa Tourism. “With Magic on Set, we’re showcasing our city proudly as itself—an enchanting winter destination that inspires both filmmakers and travellers.”The 17-minute holiday rom-com is the winning pitch from a city-wide call for scripts. Local writer Graeme Archibald, a public servant by day, captured Ottawa’s unique holiday magic in a story that blends humour, romance, and authentic local charm. Filmed entirely on location, Magic on Set features some of Ottawa’s most beloved and cinematic landmarks including the Fairmont Château Laurier, ByWard Market, Ottawa Christmas Market, Canadian Museum of Nature and Parliament Hill’s Centennial Flame.“Ottawa offers a friendly, affordable boutique destination for filmmakers. We make sure that whoever is coming here has a great experience and productivity is at its maximum so they can come back for more,” said Sandrine Pechels de Saint Sardos, Film Commissioner, Ottawa Film OfficeMagic On Set tells the story about Sarah, an actress from California, who struggles to find her Christmas spirit while filming a holiday movie in snowy Ottawa. A chance encounter with David, a charming local baker who rescues dogs, leads to a day of festive adventures across the city. As they grow closer, holiday distractions and miscommunication threaten to pull them apart just as something magical is beginning.Watch the teaser here About Ottawa TourismThrough its values of inclusivity, trust, collaboration, and innovation, Ottawa Tourism pursues its vision to be one of Canada’s most visited, sustainable, vibrant, and appealing urban destinations, as well as the tourism authority for key economic development and city-building decisions in Ottawa. Canada’s capital welcomes an estimated 10 million visitors annually who spend $2.6 billion in the community contributing to economic prosperity and quality of life in Ottawa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.