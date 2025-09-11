Schneider Williamson Secures $1.75 Million Settlement in Complex Traumatic Brain Injury Case

Schneider Williamson Logo

Leading Atlanta-based personal injury firm leverages deep expertise to achieve a significant outcome for a client with a life-altering "invisible" injury

We are proud to have secured a result that provides our client with the financial stability needed to manage their long-term care. Their financial future is now secure” — Jason Schneider / Founding Partner, Schneider Williamson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Williamson , a leading personal injury litigation firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced a significant $1.75 million settlement for a client who suffered a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and the case underscores the firm's capability in handling complex neurological injury claims that are often disputed by insurance companies. The case number has been kept confidential per the agreement of both parties in the state of Georgia."We are proud to have secured a result that provides our client with the financial stability needed to manage their long-term care," said Jason Schneider, founding partner of Schneider Williamson. "There’s an added layer of skepticism in these situations because our client was bringing a personal injury case. She was dealing with the suspicion that she had some kind of secondary motive, and we were fighting that on her behalf," Schneider added.The case involved a client, a bright and capable professional, who was injured when a shuttle bus collision caused her to violently strike her head—an impact captured on video. Her mTBI symptoms, including persistent headaches, sensitivity to light and sound, and cognitive deficits, developed over time. The client’s journey was further complicated when three different neurologists initially dismissed her lingering symptoms before a fourth specialist correctly diagnosed her and provided the necessary care."It’s a bit of a misnomer when you hear ‘mild’ traumatic brain injury; many people think it’s not a big deal, but any brain injury is a problem," said Campbell Williamson, co-founding partner of Schneider Williamson. "The challenge lies in proving an injury that is invisible and doesn't show up on any objective imaging. Our approach was to build an irrefutable case using testimony from her manager and family, who saw a distinct difference in her, alongside expert testimony from a life care planner and an economist to establish the full, long-term damages."Schneider Williamson’s practice is limited to representing individuals injured through no fault of their own. The firm often collaborates with other legal professionals who need litigation support, underscoring the significance of partnering with attorneys who have exceptional knowledge and a proven history of achieving favorable results."We are pleased to have obtained a great result for our client," said Schneider. "Their financial future is now secure."About Schneider WilliamsonSchneider Williamson is a personal injury litigation firm founded by partners Jason Schneider and Campbell Williamson. The duo has decades of experience litigating personal injury cases and achieving strong outcomes for their clients.The firm emphasizes a compassion-based approach to personal injury litigation and recognizes that achieving a strong settlement is crucial in helping victims rebuild their lives personally, professionally, and financially.Personal injury victims can contact Schneider Williamson directly and schedule a free consultation to review their case. The firm also provides litigation support for law firms that don’t specialize in litigation or personal injury cases.Jason SchneiderFounding PartnerSchneider Williamson470-408-2168info@schneiderwilliamson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.