Call Sheet Media Acquires Autobiographical Script The Road Unpaved from Screenwriter Risa August

Risa's Dynamic Canada to Mexico Ride is a Triumph of Determination and Spirit A best Seller - The Unpaved Road Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

An inspiring journey of resilience, reinvention, and rediscovery pedals onto the big screen

Risa August’s script is fearless, funny, and deeply moving—a universal story of identity, reinvention, and love that will resonate with audiences everywhere.” — David Lautrec, Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of The Road Unpaved, an inspirational dramedy and autobiographical feature written by debut screenwriter Risa August. The project is based on August’s extraordinary true story of confronting a life-threatening brain tumor and a broken marriage, only to find healing, self-discovery, and love along an 1,845-mile solo bike ride from Canada to Mexico.Described as part "Wild", part "Eat Pray Love", and part "The Fault in Our Stars" with a comedic twist, The Road Unpaved blends heart, humor, and hope in a groundbreaking medical-LGBTQ+ dramedy adventure. The film is targeted toward adult audiences, particularly women and LGBTQ+ viewers aged 30 to 65, with universal themes of resilience and transformation.A Story Born of Adversity and TriumphAt the heart of the film is August herself: once an invincible athlete whose life was upended by a brain tumor diagnosis. While struggling to cope with her body’s betrayal and the collapse of her marriage, she embarked on an unthinkable quest—to bike nearly 2,000 miles down the spine of the Rocky Mountains, guided by sheer willpower, a dash of humor, and a willingness to embrace the unknown.But The Road Unpaved offers more than a physical journey. August injects her narrative with sharp wit and inventive storytelling, including a bold creative device: her tumor speaks. Acting as a sarcastic, cynical narrator riding shotgun inside her head, the talking tumor provides both comic relief and a raw counterpoint to August’s unrelenting determination.“It’s not just about surviving a tumor,” said August. “It’s about finding joy, love, and laughter in the most unexpected places—even when the voice in your head is literally heckling you.”The Hook and TaglineThe Road Unpaved arrives with a clear and compelling hook: After a devastating brain tumor diagnosis and a failing marriage, a once-invincible athlete reclaims her life by biking 1,845 miles from Canada to Mexico, with a talking tumor in her head, a donut in her hand, and a new love lighting the way.Why Call Sheet Media is Investing in This StoryFor Call Sheet Media, the acquisition of The Road Unpaved reflects the company’s mission to amplify unique, diverse, and inspiring voices. The project stood out during the company’s script evaluation process, not only for its originality but also for its emotional authenticity and commercial potential.Representation MattersIn addition to its focus on illness and personal triumph, The Road Unpaved also provides meaningful LGBTQ+ representation. The project chronicles August’s unexpected journey toward new love, creating a story that is inclusive, affirming, and celebratory of life beyond conventional narratives.Critics of early script evaluations praised August’s writing for its ability to balance humor and vulnerability, calling it “a rare project that makes you laugh, cry, and cheer often within the same page.”Next Steps for ProductionCall Sheet Media is currently packaging The Road Unpaved for development, with casting discussions expected to follow in the coming months. The company envisions a director with a strong hand in balancing character-driven storytelling with adventurous visual landscapes, able to capture both the intimacy of August’s inner world and the grandeur of her physical journey.Filming is anticipated to leverage diverse locations across North America, with potential to shoot on portions of the actual route that August herself cycled. The film’s visual style is expected to merge sweeping natural vistas with grounded, character-driven moments, echoing its themes of endurance, fragility, and rebirth.

