Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1156
PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - (66) To maintain, repair, establish or contribute to the
maintenance, repair or establishment of any memorial and may
receive funds from persons or organizations for those
purposes. For purposes of this paragraph, the term "memorial"
shall mean any monument or memorial erected or existing
within the borough and commemorating or honoring first
responders, including firefighters, emergency medical
technicians, paramedics, emergency vehicle drivers and
borough police officers.
Section 2. Section 29A14(a) introductory paragraph of Title
8 is amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection
to read:
§ 29A14. Care and erection of memorials.
(a) Authority.--The council may control and maintain a
[soldier's] memorial which is:
* * *
(d) Definition.--For purposes of this section, the term
"memorial" shall mean a monument, gun or carriage, memorial or
memorial hall erected or existing within the borough and
commemorating or honoring the services of any individual who has
served in the Pennsylvania National Guard or any of the armed
forces of the United States or their reserve components.
Section 3. Title 11 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 12449. Control, maintenance and repair of memorials.
(a) Authority.--Council may maintain, repair, establish or
contribute to the maintenance, repair or establishment of any
memorial and may receive funds from persons or organizations for
those purposes.
(b) Definition.--For purposes of this section, the term
"memorial" shall mean any monument or memorial erected or
