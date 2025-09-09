Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1156

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - (66) To maintain, repair, establish or contribute to the

maintenance, repair or establishment of any memorial and may

receive funds from persons or organizations for those

purposes. For purposes of this paragraph, the term "memorial"

shall mean any monument or memorial erected or existing

within the borough and commemorating or honoring first

responders, including firefighters, emergency medical

technicians, paramedics, emergency vehicle drivers and

borough police officers.

Section 2. Section 29A14(a) introductory paragraph of Title

8 is amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection

to read:

§ 29A14. Care and erection of memorials.

(a) Authority.--The council may control and maintain a

[soldier's] memorial which is:

* * *

(d) Definition.--For purposes of this section, the term

"memorial" shall mean a monument, gun or carriage, memorial or

memorial hall erected or existing within the borough and

commemorating or honoring the services of any individual who has

served in the Pennsylvania National Guard or any of the armed

forces of the United States or their reserve components.

Section 3. Title 11 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 12449. Control, maintenance and repair of memorials.

(a) Authority.--Council may maintain, repair, establish or

contribute to the maintenance, repair or establishment of any

memorial and may receive funds from persons or organizations for

those purposes.

(b) Definition.--For purposes of this section, the term

"memorial" shall mean any monument or memorial erected or

