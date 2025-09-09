Senate Resolution 148 Printer's Number 1154

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1154

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

148

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ARGALL, BROWN,

MASTRIANO, FONTANA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, MARTIN, COSTA

AND STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of September 15 through 21, 2025, as "Rail

Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Rail travel is an essential part of our

transportation infrastructure, reducing congestion on the roads

and in the skies, connecting cities and rural communities; and

WHEREAS, Projections of the United States Department of

Transportation show substantial increases in rail transport over

the next three decades; and

WHEREAS, As advanced technology helps build quieter and

faster trains, the necessity to teach people how to be safe

around them increases; and

WHEREAS, In the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by

a train approximately every three hours; and

WHEREAS, While crossing collisions have been reduced by 82%

over the past four decades, there were still 263 crossing

fatalities in 2024; and

WHEREAS, Trespassing is an even larger danger, resulting in

