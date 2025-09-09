Senate Resolution 148 Printer's Number 1154
PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1154
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
148
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ARGALL, BROWN,
MASTRIANO, FONTANA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, MARTIN, COSTA
AND STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of September 15 through 21, 2025, as "Rail
Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Rail travel is an essential part of our
transportation infrastructure, reducing congestion on the roads
and in the skies, connecting cities and rural communities; and
WHEREAS, Projections of the United States Department of
Transportation show substantial increases in rail transport over
the next three decades; and
WHEREAS, As advanced technology helps build quieter and
faster trains, the necessity to teach people how to be safe
around them increases; and
WHEREAS, In the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by
a train approximately every three hours; and
WHEREAS, While crossing collisions have been reduced by 82%
over the past four decades, there were still 263 crossing
fatalities in 2024; and
WHEREAS, Trespassing is an even larger danger, resulting in
