Senate Resolution 149 Printer's Number 1155

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - WHEREAS, On January 14, 2019, the Safe2Say Program began
accepting reports and continues to accept reports 24 hours per
day, seven days per week and 365 days per year; and
WHEREAS, In the 2024-2025 school year, the Office of Attorney
General and Sandy Hook Promise trained students on the Safe2Say
Program; and
WHEREAS, The Office of Attorney General's annual report on
the Safe2Say Program was released in August 2025; and
WHEREAS, The report stated that since the Safe2Say Program
began accepting tips in January 2019, 178,599 tips have been
received, with 32,012 received in the 2024-2025 school year; and
WHEREAS, While initially intended to prevent threats against
schools in this Commonwealth, the Safe2Say Program has
highlighted a variety of behavior and mental health concerns in
students; and
WHEREAS, Bullying, cyberbullying, suicide or suicidal
ideation and drug distribution and possession were the top event
types reported through the Safe2Say Program in the 2024-2025
school year; and
WHEREAS, The Safe2Say Program is considered a national model
to protect students, teachers, school employees and the
community; and
WHEREAS, Data shows the continued success of the program as
established by Act 44 of 2018; and
WHEREAS, In the 2024-2025 school year, there was an 8%
increase in tips related to suicide or suicidal ideation,
highlighting the ongoing mental health struggles many students
continue to face; and
WHEREAS, Reports of threats against schools stood out as a
notable exception among reporting categories, increasing by 82%;
