Senate Resolution 149 Printer's Number 1155

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - WHEREAS, On January 14, 2019, the Safe2Say Program began

accepting reports and continues to accept reports 24 hours per

day, seven days per week and 365 days per year; and

WHEREAS, In the 2024-2025 school year, the Office of Attorney

General and Sandy Hook Promise trained students on the Safe2Say

Program; and

WHEREAS, The Office of Attorney General's annual report on

the Safe2Say Program was released in August 2025; and

WHEREAS, The report stated that since the Safe2Say Program

began accepting tips in January 2019, 178,599 tips have been

received, with 32,012 received in the 2024-2025 school year; and

WHEREAS, While initially intended to prevent threats against

schools in this Commonwealth, the Safe2Say Program has

highlighted a variety of behavior and mental health concerns in

students; and

WHEREAS, Bullying, cyberbullying, suicide or suicidal

ideation and drug distribution and possession were the top event

types reported through the Safe2Say Program in the 2024-2025

school year; and

WHEREAS, The Safe2Say Program is considered a national model

to protect students, teachers, school employees and the

community; and

WHEREAS, Data shows the continued success of the program as

established by Act 44 of 2018; and

WHEREAS, In the 2024-2025 school year, there was an 8%

increase in tips related to suicide or suicidal ideation,

highlighting the ongoing mental health struggles many students

continue to face; and

WHEREAS, Reports of threats against schools stood out as a

notable exception among reporting categories, increasing by 82%;

20250SR0149PN1155 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30