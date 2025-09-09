Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 1157

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - (7) Medical care and vaccinations provided to a dog or

cat AN ANIMAL SUBJECT .

(8) The date and method of disposition of a dog or cat

AN ANIMAL SUBJECT , including the sale, death and cause of

death of the dog or cat ANIMAL SUBJECT if the disposition is

not euthanasia, adoption or transfer.

(9) The number of dogs or cats ANIMAL SUBJECTS in the

possession of the person or kennel under subsection (a) that

the person or kennel does not need.

(10) The number of dogs or cats ANIMAL SUBJECTS

described under paragraph (9) that have been offered for

transfer to a releasing agency for eventual adoption or for

adoption through private placement.

(c) Record production.--A person shall not be subject to

prosecution under this section solely for declining to produce

records or documents unless:

(1) the production was ordered pursuant to a valid

search warrant, court order or subpoena; and

(2) the person knowingly and willfully failed to comply.

§ 58A17. Whistleblower protection.

An employee of any person, dealer, kennel, animal testing

facility, private entity, State agency or institution of higher

education subject to this subchapter shall be deemed to be an

employee under the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),

known as the Whistleblower Law, with regard to a good faith

report of a potential violation of this subchapter, the Dog Law

or 7 U.S.C. Ch. 54 (relating to transportation, sale, and

handling of certain animals) . Any dealer, kennel, animal testing

facility, private entity, State agency or institution of higher

education subject to this subchapter shall be deemed to be an

