Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 1157
PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - (7) Medical care and vaccinations provided to a dog or
cat AN ANIMAL SUBJECT .
(8) The date and method of disposition of a dog or cat
AN ANIMAL SUBJECT , including the sale, death and cause of
death of the dog or cat ANIMAL SUBJECT if the disposition is
not euthanasia, adoption or transfer.
(9) The number of dogs or cats ANIMAL SUBJECTS in the
possession of the person or kennel under subsection (a) that
the person or kennel does not need.
(10) The number of dogs or cats ANIMAL SUBJECTS
described under paragraph (9) that have been offered for
transfer to a releasing agency for eventual adoption or for
adoption through private placement.
(c) Record production.--A person shall not be subject to
prosecution under this section solely for declining to produce
records or documents unless:
(1) the production was ordered pursuant to a valid
search warrant, court order or subpoena; and
(2) the person knowingly and willfully failed to comply.
§ 58A17. Whistleblower protection.
An employee of any person, dealer, kennel, animal testing
facility, private entity, State agency or institution of higher
education subject to this subchapter shall be deemed to be an
employee under the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),
known as the Whistleblower Law, with regard to a good faith
report of a potential violation of this subchapter, the Dog Law
or 7 U.S.C. Ch. 54 (relating to transportation, sale, and
handling of certain animals) . Any dealer, kennel, animal testing
facility, private entity, State agency or institution of higher
education subject to this subchapter shall be deemed to be an
