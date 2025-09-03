BC Sales Joins Public Products Family of Brands

Becky Abbott, Bill Couman and Chris Abbott Bill Cournan and Chris Abbott BC Sales logo

Public Products expands into apparel decoration and invests locally in jobs and tech

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Products announced today that BC Sales, a contract apparel decorator based in Sarasota, Florida, has officially joined its family of ventures. The acquisition reflects Public Products’ growing investment in community-focused businesses and its entry into branded merchandise and apparel customization.

BC Sales has served Florida and the Southeast for over 25 years, providing reliable screen printing and embroidery services. The company is recognized for its customer service, precision, and fast turnaround times.

“BC Sales brings craftsmanship, reliability, and a strong reputation to the table,” said Chris Abbott, Founder of Public Products. “Their team knows production. We know systems and scale. Together, we’re positioned to grow smarter and faster.”

As part of the acquisition, Public Products is committing new resources to BC Sales—including upgrades in logistics, hiring, and technology infrastructure. These investments are expected to create new local jobs and improve service delivery through automation and process improvements.

“Public Products isn’t just buying businesses—they’re building better ones,” said Bill Cournan, Founder of BC Sales. “Their support means we can improve our systems and grow our team without sacrificing the consistency our customers expect.”

Cournan will continue with BC Sales as Chief Relations and Sales, focusing on client partnerships and growth opportunities while also carving out more time for golf and well-earned rest.

Public Products’ expansion into apparel decoration is part of a broader strategy to support operational businesses that can benefit from technology-driven efficiency and recurring customer demand.

BC Sales will retain its name and continue operations from its 18,000 square foot Sarasota location. Over the next several months, customers can expect the launch of a new website, upgraded packaging, real time printing updates and faster fulfillment options. New staffing efforts are already underway to meet rising demand while maintaining service quality.

Public Products also plans to roll out proprietary order management software to enhance customer experience and improve real-time visibility into the production process.

“We’re taking what works and making it even better with technology,” said Abbott. “That means more jobs, better systems, and a stronger foundation for future growth right here in Sarasota.”

About BC Sales

BC Sales is a full-service contract apparel decorator based in Sarasota, Florida. Since 1991, the company has delivered reliable screen printing and embroidery services to schools, nonprofits, municipalities, and businesses across the Southeast. Known for its precision and customer-first approach, BC Sales consistently delivers results that meet high expectations.

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is Southwest Florida’s premier business incubator and software development company. Headquartered in Sarasota, the company transforms ideas into scalable ventures across technology, consumer products, and financial services. Its portfolio includes Utilasoft, Kaloop, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, Business & Belly Laughs podcast, BC Sales, RenderReal, and more. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

