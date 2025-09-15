Keyless2Go Continues Product Line Expansion with New Vehicle Fitments Across Major Brands

Keyless2Go Replacement Chevrolet 5 Button Smart Remote Keyless2Go Replacement Hyundai 5 Button Smart Key

Keyless2Go adds new products for select Lexus, Chevrolet, GMC, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan and Infiniti brands

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless2Go , a leading supplier of high-quality automotive keyless entry remotes and smart keys, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its product line. This update includes a wide range of new vehicle fitments, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive coverage for modern vehicles and enhancing customer convenience. The newly added fitments span several major automotive brands, including Lexus, Chevrolet, GMC, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan and Infiniti. These additions reflect Keyless2Go’s ongoing investment in innovation and responsiveness to market demand.New Vehicle Fitments Include:Lexus- 2018–2020 LS 500- 2018–2021 LS 500H- 2022–2025 ES 250- 2024–2025 ES 300H- 2022–2025 ES 350- 2024–2025 LC 500- 2021–2025 LS 500- 2023–2025 LS 500H- 2020-2022 UX 200- 2020–2025 UX 250HToyota- 2011-2020 SiennaChevrolet- 2023–2024 Colorado- 2022–2026 SilveradoGMC- 2022-2025 SierraHyundai- 2022–2025 Palisade- 2021–2024 Santa CruzNissan- 2017-2022 ArmadeInfiniti- 2016-2020 Q50- 2017-2020 Q60- 2013 QX56- 2014-2022 QX80This expansion ensures that Keyless2Go continues to meet the evolving needs of automotive professionals and consumers alike. With a focus on quality, compatibility, and affordability, the company remains a trusted partner in the automotive aftermarket.Smarter Shopping with Keyless2Go.comWith the launch of its new Shopify-powered website, https://keyless2go.com , customers cannow:- Quickly verify compatibility by entering their vehicle’s year, make, and model- See upfront pricing for remotes and programming—no hidden fees- Locate a Certified Locksmith in their area- Prepay online for both the product and service- Receive their key by mail along with a voucher for cutting and programming at any Keyless2GoCertified Locksmith# About Keyless2GoWith over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is a trusted name among professionallocksmiths. The brand is known for its FCC-registered consistency, OE-grade components, andrigorous batch-level quality control. Every purchase is backed by a satisfaction guarantee andsupported by a knowledgeable customer service team. Keyless2Go proudly partners with locallocksmiths across the country.To order a replacement key or find a certified locksmith near you, visit https://keyless2go.com

