Keyless2Go Product Line Expansion Announcement

Keyless2Go adds new replacement key fobs for popular Toyota and Lexus Models

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless2Go , a leading supplier of high-quality automotive keyless entry remotes and smart keys, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its product line. This update includes a wide range of new vehicle fitments, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive coverage for modern vehicles and enhancing customer convenience. The newly added fitments include popular replacement smart keys for Toyota and replacement smart keys for Lexus models. These additions reflect Keyless2Go’s ongoing investment in innovation and responsiveness to market demand.New Vehicle Fitments Include:Toyota- 2021-2023 4Runner- 2024-2025 Prius- 2025 4Runner- 2024-2025 Highlander- 2024-2025 Land Cruiser- 2022 Sequoia- 2021-2023 Tacoma- 2021 TundraLexus- 2011-2012 ES350- 2011-2014 IS-F- 2021-2012 IS-C- 2011-2013 IS250- 2011-2013 IS350- 2020-2021 LX570- 2020-2021 NX300- 2020-2021 NX300H- 2020-2021 RX350- 2020-2022 RX450HLThis expansion ensures that Keyless2Go continues to meet the evolving needs of automotive professionals and consumers alike. With a focus on quality, compatibility, and affordability, the company remains a trusted partner in the automotive aftermarket.Smarter Shopping with Keyless2Go.comWith the launch of its new Shopify-powered website, https://keyless2go.com customers cannow:- Quickly verify compatibility by entering their vehicle’s year, make, and model- See upfront pricing for remotes and programming—no hidden fees- Locate a Certified Locksmith in their area- Prepay online for both the product and service- Receive their key by mail along with a voucher for cutting and programming at any Keyless2GoCertified Locksmith# About Keyless2GoWith over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is a trusted name among professionallocksmiths. The brand is known for its FCC-registered consistency, OE-grade components, andrigorous batch-level quality control. Every purchase is backed by a satisfaction guarantee andsupported by a knowledgeable customer service team. Keyless2Go proudly partners with locallocksmiths across the country.To order a replacement key or find a certified locksmith near you, visit https://keyless2go.com

