Keyless2Go Now Available Nationwide

Keyless2Go logo

keyless2go certified locksmith program lock holding key fob

Revolutionizing Car Key Replacement with Certified Local Locksmiths and Transparent Pricing

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyless2Go, a leading provider of high-quality automotive keyless entry remotes and smart keys, is proud to announce its nationwide availability. With a growing network of certified locksmiths across the U.S. and a newly launched Shopify-powered website, Keyless2Go is making car key replacement easier, faster, and more affordable than ever.

Drivers can now access Keyless2Go’s trusted services coast to coast, enjoying:

- Upfront pricing for remotes and programming—no hidden fees
- Certified local locksmiths for professional key cutting and programming
- Online ordering with mail delivery and service vouchers
- Compatibility checks by entering vehicle year, make, and model

“Whether you’ve lost your key or need a spare, Keyless2Go offers a smarter, more transparent alternative to dealership prices,” said Sean McAuliffe, founder of Keyless2Go. “We’re proud to support both consumers and automotive professionals with OE-grade components, FCC-registered consistency, and batch-level quality control.”

Supporting Local Locksmiths

The program also strengthens local economies by supporting independent locksmiths across the country. Certified locksmiths gain access to Keyless2Go’s high-quality remotes, batch tracking tools, and national marketing support—helping them compete with larger chains and dealerships.

About Keyless2Go

With over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is trusted by professional locksmiths across the U.S. Known for OE-grade components, FCC-registered consistency, and batch-level quality control, the company offers a satisfaction guarantee and expert customer support. Keyless2Go is a division of Automotive Keys Group.

To find a certified locksmith or order a replacement key, visit https://www.keyless2go.com.

Keyless2Go

