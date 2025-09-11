Maria Micha Signs with Sweetheart Elite Agency

Maria Micha Sweetheart Elite Talent and Modeling Agency Why Am I Hear? Book Cover

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Micha , a seasoned spiritual psychotherapist, international fashion designer, author, artist and creator with a global footprint has signed with Sweetheart Elite Agency in Los Angeles. The news comes close on the heels of her multiple wins at iPOP! 2025 and a strong performance as Madame Morrible in the iPOP 2025 Summer Showcase of ‘Wicked’. The move is set to kickstart the next chapter in the eclectic journey of the multifaceted artist. Over the past few months, her work has generated positive momentum in the entertainment industry with her being profiled in numerous magazine spreads in the likes of Famo Celebrity, About Celebrity, New York Weekly and Shoutout LA.Maria hails from Athens, Greece and has lived and worked in three continents - Europe, Asia and North America which has strengthened her understanding of various cultures and that of the human psyche, resilience and behaviours. With formal training in the UK and the U.S., she holds degrees in Psychology, Hypnotherapy, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Systemic and Adlerian Therapy, and Psychodynamic theory. Additionally, she is a certified PSYCH-KFacilitator, a NeuroChangeSolutions Corporate Trainer, and a member of academic honor societies including Chi Sigma Iota and the Golden Key International Honour Society. She also holds a certificate in health coaching from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, having begun her academic journey with a Cambridge University English certification in 1989.With close to 30 years of experience in the field of healing, counselling, fashion design and expressive arts, Maria is ready for her next innings, proving that career evolution has no limits when all your gifts amalgamate and work in tandem. In her decades-long career she also evolved the Anagenesis Method - a harmonious blend of multiple modalities of counseling and healing. Another highlight of her career has been her fashion portfolio. Combining the discipline of a ballerina with the eye of a seasoned haute couture designer, Maria has spent her career exploring the dynamic relationship between performance and visual art. As the head of her own couture atelier from 2003 to 2010, she earned recognition for her creative direction and presented celebrated collections on prestigious runways. Her work has been featured in renowned publications such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, and Elle, establishing her as an influential voice in the world of fashion. In the coming weeks Maria will be presenting her latest collection at a fashion show in Los Angeles.In the months prior to the announcement, Maria has been busy with the launch of her book ‘ Why Am I Here? ’ - a 170 page long, fully illustrated compendium of insights on varied topics like love, life, lessons, relationships, growth, healing, purpose and the larger meaning of life. The book is both a guide and a companion, offering readers the chance to pause and reframe their own life narratives.Her stint in acting started at the recently wrapped up Los Angeles chapter of iPOP! 2025 when she won awards in multiple categories. She was the 1st Runner Up in Commercial Print, 2nd Runner Up in Swimwear, 2nd Runner Up in Runway and 2nd Runner Up in the Headshot category. She was also a presenter at the 46th Young Artist Academy™ Awards. Maria also attended The Hollywood Independent Music Awards 2025 where she wore one of her designs which caught the eye of leading red carpet fashion broadcasters.Shar'Ron Banks, CEO, Sweetheart Elite Agency shared that she is excited to have Maria onboard as she represents a new tier of multi-talented artists, drawing from experience in various fields and brings a rare self-assurance that lights up the screen. “I am pleased to welcome Maria at the agency and have her join our talent roster. The entertainment business is evolving swiftly and the new wave of content points at the pressing need for fresh talent that brings different layers of complexity to the characters that are being written now. I was taken by Maria's confidence, stage performance and sense of style and feel that her extraordinary journey and unforgettable presence make her an ideal bet for projects that we have coming up.” said Shar'Ron.Maria said, “I’m grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to starting the latest season of my career. I thank Shar'Ron Banks and the team for their faith in me. My mission to heal, enrich and entertain the human race using all the tools and resources I get - is taking new shape and I plan to learn, perform and inspire with the same curiosity and conviction that has fueled me each time I take up a new challenge. The entertainment industry has been kind to my passion for arts and fashion and for that I’m thankful. This opportunity takes me closer to my goal of engaging with my clients and audiences through the Talk Show format where we have sincere, raw and unadulterated conversations about mental health, healing and wellness with the luminaries that I’ve admired for years. This will also be a valuable platform for me to further nurture and showcase my talent in the field of costume and design ”About Sweetheart Elite:Sweetheart Elite Talent and Modeling Agency is a SAG-AFTRA talent agency that was founded in 2015 by CEO Shar'Ron Banks, who began earning her credentials in the industry as a Talent manager. Once establishing the respect and admiration of many industry professionals she was motivated to create an Agency that would allow the dreams of as many people as possible from all walks of life to come true. Sweetheart Elite Talent and Modeling Agency is a boutique family-oriented company that caters to the public. We work with babies, teens, women, and men of all ethnicities, along with seniors and the disabled. The company has a long-standing reputation of excellence, integrity, and dedication that our clients enjoy.About Maria Micha:Maria Micha is a seasoned Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Author and Artist. She is a psychotherapist and Shamanic practitioner trained in the UK and USA. She is trained in family therapy, Adlerian therapy, systemic therapy, Psychodynamic Theory, and hypnotherapy. She is the author of the book ‘Why Am I Here?’. She is also a winner of multiple awards at iPOP Los Angeles 2025 and recently turned presenter at the 46th Young Artist Academy™ Awards. Prior to this, Maria has also been a fashion designer, showcasing her creations at several premier fashion weeks in Greece.

