The Mecklen Hotel Appoints Katelyn Rose as Director of Sales

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective February 2026, The Mecklen Hotel, part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio and managed by GF Hotels & Resorts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katelyn Rose as Director of Sales. As the hotel continues to build its leadership team, Katelyn’s addition underscores The Mecklen’s commitment to thoughtful growth, strong community connections, and a guest experience rooted in authenticity.Positioned to become a standout hospitality destination in Charlotte’s University City, The Mecklen Hotel combines contemporary comfort with a strong sense of place. As enthusiasm continues to build around the property’s design, location, and transformation, the leadership team remains central to shaping its culture, guest experience, and long-term success.Born and raised in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, Katelyn relocated to Charlotte in 2008 to pursue her education at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. While attending UNC Charlotte, she balanced her studies with early morning shifts at Starbucks, where a conversation with a regular customer led her to explore a career in hotels. That chance interaction marked the beginning of her hospitality journey in 2010 within Charlotte’s University market.Katelyn began her career as a Front Desk Agent, intentionally working her way through hotel operations with a clear goal of transitioning into sales. In 2013, she was promoted to Sales Administrator, a role that solidified her passion for the commercial side of hospitality. Over the years, she has led sales efforts across multiple segments, including weddings, business travel, SMERF, and corporate markets. Most recently, Katelyn served as Director of Catering at Hilton University Place, where she led the property’s catering and events strategy and further strengthened her industry expertise.Known for building authentic, long-term partnerships, Katelyn leads with energy, creativity, and trust, qualities that align seamlessly with The Mecklen Hotel’s vision and values. “I’m excited to take on this next chapter with The Mecklen Hotel,” Katelyn shared. “The opportunity to help shape a new property in University City, while building meaningful relationships within the community, is incredibly motivating.”Outside of work, Katelyn enjoys spending time with her husband and her dogs. An avid traveler, she values time spent recharging, especially when it involves sunshine and sandy beaches.“Katelyn’s background in hotel operations and sales, paired with her relationship-driven approach, makes her a strong addition to The Mecklen leadership team,” said Vineet Nayyar, President, GF Hotels & Resorts. “Her experience and passion for hospitality will play an important role as the hotel continues to grow and establish itself in the Charlotte market.”GF Hotels & Resorts is confident that Rose’s leadership will significantly contribute to The Mecklen Hotel’s long-term success, helping shape its sales strategy and strengthen its presence within the University City community.ABOUT THE MECKLENThe Mecklen Hotel is a boutique hotel located in the heart of Charlotte’s University City. Following a $10 million renovation, The Mecklen combines modern design with historical inspiration rooted in Mecklenburg County’s revolutionary past. The hotel features 176 well-appointed rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, and locally inspired dining at its signature Side Eye Bar and Lounge. Conveniently situated just off I-85 and minutes from major attractions, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Music Pavilion, and Concord Mills, The Mecklen is surrounded by leading businesses and within walking distance of UNCC and Atrium Health. It serves as a welcoming destination for business travelers, leisure guests, and locals alike. Whether you're here for work, a getaway, or a spontaneous staycation, The Mecklen invites you to relax, connect, and feel right at home in the Queen City.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 37 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

