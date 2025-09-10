Keeper Security Launches Back-to-School Cybersecurity Guide To Strengthen Digital Safety

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces a new education-focused resource: “Cybersecurity in Schools 2025: A Family and Educator Guide to Safer Digital Learning .” This comprehensive guide provides practical recommendations to help schools and families build secure digital environments and protect sensitive information as cyber threats targeting the education sector continue to escalate at an alarming rate.The 2025 Cyber Security Breaches Survey found that 44% of primary schools, 60% of secondary schools, 85% of further education colleges and 91% of higher education institutions experienced a cybersecurity breach in the past year, compared to 43% of UK businesses. Further and higher education institutions also face a broader range of cyber attacks than UK businesses overall, with significantly higher rates of impersonation (68% vs 34%), malware (42% vs 18%) and denial-of-service attacks (36% vs 5%), highlighting the continued and disproportionate threat facing the UK education sector.What the Guide OffersKeeper’s new resource includes:- The latest data on cybersecurity risks in education- Actionable checklists and best practices for creating safer digital learning environments- Guidance addressing the precipitous rise of AI-driven cybersecurity threats“Cybersecurity delivers the greatest value when it is proactive rather than reactive,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “By making strong security simple and accessible, schools can remain focused on education – and students on learning – without the disruptions or distractions posed by today’s sophisticated cybersecurity threats.”Keeper delivers zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions designed to meet the stringent requirements of the education and public sectors. With a unified platform that integrates enterprise password management, secrets management, zero-trust network access and endpoint privilege management access with agentic AI threat detection and response, Keeper empowers schools to protect sensitive data, streamline compliance and reduce the risk of damaging cybersecurity breaches. Keeper’s modern, cloud-first solutions enable administrators to safeguard student and staff information while ensuring uninterrupted learning. Backed by industry-leading certifications including FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorisation, Keeper provides the trust, scalability and ease of deployment required to defend public institutions against evolving cyber threats.As part of the company’s commitment to cybersecurity in education, Keeper launched the Flex Your Cyberpublic service initiative in 2024 in partnership with KnowBe4, National Cybersecurity Alliance, CYBER.ORG and Atlassian Williams Racing. The program offers engaging, audience-appropriate resources for students, parents and educators to encourage safer and more secure online practices. Access these resources at FlexYourCyber.com.To download the white paper, visit https://www.keeper.io/hubfs/Whitepapers/Back%20to%20School%20WhitePaper.pdf . For more information on Keeper’s solutions, visit the K-12 education ( https://www.keepersecurity.com/industries/k12/ ) and higher education pages ( https://www.keepersecurity.com/industries/universities/ ).###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com ( https://www.keepersecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.