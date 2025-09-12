Pride Under the Pines is announcing the headliners for their October 4, 2025 Pride Festival

Pride Under The Pines 2025 musical headliner, is the one and only Janice Robinson! Pride Under the Pines 2025 jam-packed event’s agenda, is a full day of out-and-proud LGBTQ+ pride festival entertainment with family-friendly activities including live music, food, fun, and live acts! Pride Under the Pines 2025 official Host, the ever amazing, Alexander Rodriguez, who will be rocking the stage and performing throughout the event. Event co-founders, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman, are staying true to their original mission, to provide a safe and inspiring place, to uplift and support the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Under the Pines honors every color, every truth, and every beautiful soul who shows up authentically. As a reminder to live unapologetically, boldly, and accept every part of ourselves—flaws and all.

Pride Under The Pines 2025 will feature Legendary diva Janice Robinson as its headliner alongside other special live performances from 12 - 7 pm.

During these turbulent times, it's essential to show up for each other. Stand proud. Dance. Celebrate. Show Your Pride. And defend our LGBTQ+ rights, liberties, and beliefs at Pride Under The Pines.” — Event co-founders, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience the magic of Pride Under The Pines 2025 . In just three weeks, this Pride festival will debut at a new venue in Idyllwild, CA. as it celebrates its fifth edition.Pride Under The Pines 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 4th, from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the festival’s new venue at the Idyllwild Town Hall (25925 Cedar St, Idyllwild Pine Cove), which is surrounded by fresh mountain air, beautiful pine trees, and offers a large stage. Curating the best in nonstop dance music, live performances, and drag superstar entertainment, this all-ages event will have guests feeling equally excited as the picturesque elements of this desert-mountain town pair a warm welcome from Idyllwild’s local businesses, residents, and prideful supporters, who show up to express their love for the LGBTQ+ community, year after year.Co-owners of PS HomeBoys’ retail stores , and the event’s producers, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman, shared, “Team Pride Under the Pines is thrilled to be bringing our event to the next level with a new location at Idyllwild’s Town Hall, with an even BIGGER stage, that allows our audience a better view of our live performances and musical acts. Our pride event is more than a music festival—it’s a one of a kind celebration of love, resilience, and the power of community and after 5 years we are staying true to our original mission, to bring fabulous entertainment with a full day of out-and-proud LGBTQ+ pride festival entertainment with family-friendly activities including live music, food, fun, and live acts!"Renowned by festival goers near and far, Pride Under The Pines is one of Idyllwild’s most well-attended annual events and has become a cherished tradition in this beautiful high-desert town. Providing an annual destination for LGBTQ+ allies from all across Southern California to make new friends, dance, laugh, and stand proudly as one. Pride Under The Pines was founded in 2021, “out of love for Idyllwild and a sense of community,” and was conceived in response to limitations brought about by COVID —as two gay entrepreneurs from Palm Springs, Niels and Jeremy, fell in love with the town of Idyllwild rustic charm and towering pine trees, and got together and said, — “We’re coming out: out into the open and up on the mountain for the first ever Pride Under the Pines.”Since PS HomeBoys’ first Pride Under the Pines, their event has welcomed thousands of festival guests, and each year it increases in popularity, attendance, and continues to grow exponentially because of its loyal fan base, which consists of passionate + prideful California residents. “At a time when equality and rights are under threat, showing up matters more than ever. By joining us, you’re not just having an unforgettable day filled with live music, food, dragtastic entertainment and joy—you’re helping keep this prideful event alive in a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being threatened more than ever.” Jeremy Taylor, PS HomeBoys owner, and event co-founder, commented.Proudly continuing without the support of state funding, their grassroots organization has built a movement based on the belief in creating a space for people to come together as one family. “At Pride Under The Pines, our goal is to provide a safe and inspiring place to uplift and support the LGBTQ+ community. Your support makes all the difference and helps keep our communities, allies, and families thriving for years to come. We honor every color, every truth, and every beautiful soul who shows up authentically. This is our reminder to live unapologetically, stand boldly, and accept every part of ourselves—flaws and all—and to embrace equality, visibility, by creating joyful safe-spaces for all.” Jeremy added.Pride Under The Pines 2025 musical headliner, known for iconic songs “There Must Be Love", is the one and only Janice Robinson! Robinson’s sultry voice and electric dance moves will light up the stage and have you dancing in the aisles. “It is an honour to be the headliner at Pride Under The Pines in Idyllwild this year. To celebrate Love, Unity, and Music in such a beautiful place is pure magic, and I cannot wait to share that joy with everyone.” Janice Robinson is internationally known for being a member of the 1990s Eurodance group Livin' Joy with whom she released the global dance hit "Dreamer" in 1994. Though she departed from the group following its release and embarked on a solo career, Janice Robinson’s debut album “The Color Within Me” was released in 1999, and she has been performing solo ever since. Her decades-long and successful career is renowned for her ability as a singer and songwriter, and she has written songs for Kristine W, Taylor Dayne, Reina, and Ashley Tisdale. “Join me October 4th in Idyllwild, CA, for a celebration of love, and LGBTQ+ pride under the towering pines…as we celebrate diversity, love, and community with us under the beautiful California skies.” Janice Robinson, musician and legendary diva, commented.Included in the Pride festival jam-packed event’s agenda, KGAY’s 106.5 Palm Springs very own DJ Galaxy will undoubtedly have guests dancing the day away as he delivers a unique blend of house and hip-hop dance beats. As superstar entertainers and dragtastic performers Jo Lopez, Aria S. Williams, Violetta, part of Boozehounds Tea N’ Shade, will delight guests alongside this year’s official Host, the ever amazing, Alexander Rodriguez, who will be rocking the stage and performing throughout the event. Alexander’s pairing of clever quips and laugh-out-loud antics as well as hanging out with folks in the VIP Lounge, will make for an entertaining host. Celebrated as a director, publisher, and writer, his articles can be found on countless national news outlets and LGBTQ+ media channels, and for producing and hosting his own award-winning radio show and podcast, On The Rocks.Thanks to generous support, Pride Under The Pines VIP Lounge is sponsored by Local Motion handcrafted Vodka Sodas, local LGBQT+ Vodka company Racquet Club Spirits, and Craft Beer provided by Joshua Tree Brewing Company. Exclusive VIP packages include: Meet & Greets with fabulous performing artists, an Open Hosted Bar to keep the good vibes flowing all day long and the ultimate VIP Pride Under The Pines experience. To learn more about VIP packages and to buy tickets visit: www.prideunderthepines.com “This isn’t just a party—it’s a purpose. Our 100% Non-Profit Organization raises every dollar without major donors and directly supports LGBTQ+ advocacy in Idyllwild and other mountain communities.” Niels Kosman, PS HomeBoys owner, and event co-founder shares, “During these times, it is MOST important to show up for each other and let the world know we are here to stay and our rights matter! Show up for your brothers, sisters, and siblings. Stand proud. Dance. Celebrate. And defend our rights, liberties, and beliefs at Pride Under The Pines.”Guests looking to make a weekend adventure are encouraged to upgrade their Pride Under The Pines experience by booking a stay with the Preferred Lodging Partner, The Pine Tree Hotel in Idyllwild! Just minutes from the event are 11 luxury cabins that are essentially your own boutique hideaway, featuring charming ambiance and hotel facilities that include a heated pool, sauna, and pickleball court —delivering the ultimate escape-meets chic mountain retreat. As a special courtesy from the hotel’s owners, festival guests enjoy 25% off their hotel reservations when you reserve with promo code PRIDE25.Team Pride Under The Pines shares, “Let’s paint the mountains with pride, love, and unity —let’s show up, stand proud, and dance together for equality! Tickets are on sale now— so join us in visiting Idyllwild’s inclusive community, and to be part of creating something truly magical. Every ticket purchased helps us keep Pride alive, loud, and unapologetically fabulous!” www.prideunderthepines.com ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💖Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up! The fifth annual Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival Tickets are on Sale Now!Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.PrideUnderThePines.com or at the festival entry.About Pride Under The Pines (For sponsorship opportunities, email: celebrate@prideunderthepines.com)Pride Under The Pines, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild. Event co-founders, PS HomeBoys, Jeremy and Niels, are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with Idyllwild’s rustic charm on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in the beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to their mission to uplift the desert community in Idyllwild, and focuses on partnering with local small businesses to create the feeling of inclusion, acceptance, love, and positivity.“We stick by our promise to create a safe space for all people, young and old, to feel connected, while they create new memories, make new friends in a beautiful place with fantastic music, events, and are filled with laughter and dancing. This is our Promise to YOU.” - Team Pride Under The Pines, Rustic Theatre - Idyllwild & PS HomeBoys - Palm SpringsAbout PS HomeBoys:Voted Best Furniture Store of The Desert 2022-2024!PS HomeBoys retail showroom is a fabulous lifestyle and design destination in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond their iconic Pink Doors to shop a curated selection of indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting, home décor, vintage + collectibles, art, and much more. Browse through the largest wallpaper library in Southern California to find that perfect look for any space. Visit PS HomeBoys at 108 South Indian Canyon to make your home a reflection of YOU.Outside of their retail business, PS HomeBoys offers real estate, staging, vacation rentals, full-service design, remodeling, and construction services. For more info visit: PSHomeBoys.com.###

